Spiritual Memoir Featured in LibraryBub Selection for March

LOS ANGELES, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In her recent Publishers Weekly review of current trends in Mind Body Spirit, Cathy Lynn Grossman explains that in spiritual memoirs, "life stories are embedded with lessons for readers unearthed in the author's experiences". Vincent Leuzy in his book The Ethereal Journey to Nothingness reflects on his own life and that of his father, who died by suicide when the author was young. He describes how we both repeat mistakes in life and learn from them. In an IndieReader review, Catherine Langrehr considers the book to be "a loving and thoughtful presentation of one person's view of spirituality and the universe that will provide food for thought, consideration and speculation for others".

Established in 2015, LibraryBub is an industry first. Dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries, it works in conjunction with all major libraries. The core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Acclaimed author Deesha Philyaw recalls her childhood love of libraries. "When I was a child, libraries were my wonderland. During the summer, I would spend whole days reading, sitting on the floor of the main branch of the public library." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives, and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

Below is this month's selection by category.

FICTION

Literature & Fiction

Nine Days in Rome by Julian Gould ISBN: 978-1637350195

Nothing Sacred: outspoken voices in contemporary fiction edited by Bernard Schweizer and James Morrow ISBN: 979-8988717300

Humor & Satire

Deadpan by Richard Walter ISBN: 979-8988717317

Mystery & Thriller

The Opaque Conspiracy by Grace Flores-Hughes ISBN: 978-1637352236

NON-FICTION

Biographies & Memoirs

The Ethereal Journey to Nothingness: peeking into the beyond by Vincent Leuzy ISBN: 978-1779414854

Business

Automotive Search Marketing by Alex Melen ISBN: 978-1637352113

Business Success Secrets: entrepreneurial thinking that works by Tamara L. Nall, Victor Agapov et al. ISBN: 978-1637350522

Cutting Through by Bernie Haffey ISBN: 978-1637350232

Falling Forward: a guide for facing adversity and planning your life by Gordon Wollman ISBN: 978-1637352489

Lead and Grow Rich: the way to forge success through your future self by Jon Nicholson ISBN: 978-1637351284

Leadership GLUE by Kae Wagner ISBN: 978-1637352540

Luminary Leadership by Alinka Rutkowska, Fadwa Albawardi et al. ISBN: 978-1637352014

Successfully Implementing ERP: a guide for SMB owners and executives by Sylvain Lafond ISBN: 978-1637352311

Success Mindsets: how top entrepreneurs succeed in business and life by Alinka Rutkowska, Nedra J. Barr et al. ISBN: 978-1637350928

Too Blue!: the IBM PC from an acorn to a renegade by Dennis Andrews ISBN: 978-1637350034

The Vanguard Edge: your 6-step method to unparalleled team success by Bryan Howard ISBN: 978-1637352724

You Are Not Them: the authentic entrepreneur's way by Sid Mohasseb ISBN: 978-1637350485

You Can Thank Me Later: start-up secrets I wish I knew by Laura Sabia ISBN: 978-1637352571

Health, Family & Lifestyle

How To Live to 100: secrets from the world's happiest centenarians by Elizabeth Lopez ISBN: 978-1943386550

Novelist Ann Rich Duncan was very appreciative of LibraryBub's efforts in promoting her inspirational book about her husband's transformation. "Getting Destination D.C.: a Modern-Day Jonah? onto ABC, CBS and NBC affiliates as a riveting memoir lends credence to the information in our new brochure." She was also impressed with the assistance she got in getting the book to the foreign rights agents. "We'd been wondering how to do just that."

