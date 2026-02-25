Spiritual Warfare Ensues Under Cover Of Criminal Activity

Xulon Press presents the sequel to Sweet, My Lassie.

RAPID CITY, S.D., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Stuart Shelby brings readers the second installment in his series, A Tale Of The Haunted Moon.: Book Two: Dark Wind ($42.99, paperback, 9798868521249; $68.49, dust jacket, 9798868521256; $9.99, e-book, 9798868521263).

After the loss of Lark Andreasen, Bennett Lone studies to become a police officer mentored by Kiowa tribal policeman Thomas T. Trueblood. Lone finds both love and temptation in the harsh Ironlands, and feels he is being pursued by malevolent forces. An encounter with Spirit might change things.

"I have always loved stories that combined adventure, humor, romance, ideas, and spirituality. I hope to provide a story for readers that presents all these elements in an effort to ultimately uplift humanity and its struggles," said Shelby.

The author lives in the Black Hills of South Dakota. He holds graduate degrees in theology and psychology and works as a clinical psychologist in private practice. He has previously published a novel of the post-Civil War era, a historical mix of adventure, romance, and spirituality. A sequel to that book is in the works.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. A Tale Of The Haunted Moon.: Book Two: Dark Wind is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

