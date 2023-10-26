Spiro™, the global brand experience agency, names Dane Aloe as Executive Vice President, Strategy & Measurement

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spiro™ (sp-eye-roh), a strategically-led, creatively-driven, industry-leading global brand experience agency, is pleased to announce Dane Aloe as Executive Vice President of Strategy & Measurement. With an innovative creative vision & an impressive combination of strategic insights & technology expertise, Aloe brings a wealth of experience & leadership to the agency.

Dane Aloe, Executive Vice President, Strategy & Measurement at Spiro

In his new role, Aloe will leverage his industry knowledge to lead Spiro's strategy team, using data, actionable measurement & insights to help solve clients' biggest challenges. The team will also help drive Spiro's growth & success by providing critical portfolio strategy that helps clients stay cutting-edge, even with short planning windows & in a competitive marketplace.

Aloe's strategy expertise will help the agency further deliver Brand Gravity, the uniquely Spiro bond between brand & customer. Recently speaking on stage at Advertising Week New York, Aloe discussed The G.R.A.V.I.T.Y. Index™, the science & methodology behind Brand Gravity, and revealed the value that businesses across industries can receive from experiences that powerfully strengthen relationships between their brands & their most important audiences.

"We're thrilled to welcome Dane to the Spiro team," said the agency's Global President, Jeff Stelmach. "His considerable skillset and innovative, strategic vision align with our unique point of view. Under his leadership, Spiro will continue to push the envelope for our clients & the industry, helping to redefine when, where & how brands connect with their audiences through high-impact experiential marketing."

Aloe honed his skills as the Director of Corporate Development at Omelet, helping it expand from a 30-employee operation to a full-scale marketing agency with more than 100 staff members. Aloe also co-founded digital agency Contend & served as the Head of Growth & Innovation at Accenture before joining Spiro.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Aloe co-founded The Art & Technology Club, a community dedicated to fostering collaboration between artists & technologists and developing new art forms using artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR).

"Spiro's focus on cultivating purposeful connection & commitment to providing actionable measurement & results speak to my passion & mindset," Aloe said. "I'm excited to collaborate with this dynamic team, testing the boundaries of what's possible with brand events & experiences."

About Spiro™

Spiro (sp-eye-roh) is a strategically-led, creatively-driven, industry-leading global brand experience agency. We exist to cultivate purposeful connection. We specialize in delivering the world's most powerful bonds between brands & their business and consumer audiences. We work with some of the world's most recognized brands, to design events and experiences intended to sway & stay customer preference. We strive to understand drivers & engagement motivators, design to those behaviors, and ultimately position brands as priority in the hearts & minds of their most important audiences. Come. Experience Brand Gravity, the uniquely Spiro bond between brand & customer. To learn more, visit ThisIsSpiro.com.

