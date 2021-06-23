SPK Mystery Kids Found at 7-Eleven: Limited Edition Packages of SOUR PATCH KIDS Brand's First Mystery Flavor

The SOUR PATCH KIDS brand is introducing a new flavor this summer, but they're not disclosing what it is. It's up to their fans to guess the new "sour, then sweet" mystery flavor in the SOUR PATCH KIDS Sweepstakes and Instant Win Game. A winning guess could be worth $50,000 or one of almost 200 other cool prizes – including a camera, tablet, mini drone and a detective pack to solve the next big case.

While the mystery flavor can be found in mixed flavor packages elsewhere, serious guessers will want to stop by 7-Eleven. The iconic retailer is the only place to score a Mystery Kids flavor-only package of SOUR PATCH KIDS candy.

Available at participating 7-Eleven stores while supplies last, the 8-ounce sharable package of Mystery Kids Flavor has a suggested retail price of $2.89. Until June 29, detectives can enjoy two packs for $4 and maximize their chances of solving the flavor mystery.

"When the SOUR PATCH KIDS team said they were introducing their first-ever mystery flavor, 7-Eleven immediately wanted in on the fun," said Brooke Hodierne, 7-Eleven vice president of merchandising. "We've shared several successful exclusives in the past featuring everyone's favorite sour candy, including a zombie pack, a flavor showdown between Redberry and Blue Raspberry, and the No. 1 limited-time Slurpee flavor – SOUR PATCH KIDS Watermelon. This year, discerning taste buds become detectives … so to speak, and the flavor fans who solve the mystery could earn a sweet reward."

The SOUR PATCH KIDS sweepstakes and instant win contest runs through Aug.15. Details on how to enter can be found on back of specially marked packages. During the promotion, entrants can text "MYSTERY" to 89884 to obtain the promotion URL, or visit www.sourpatchkidsmystery.com and follow the links. Instructions explain how to complete the registration form and enter a guess for the mystery flavor. No purchase or text is required to enter.

Clues can be found on packages and will be posted weekly on the SOUR PATCH KID's social channels – Twitter, Instagram, Facebook.

Mondelez International's SOUR PATCH KIDS is the No. 1 sour candy brand and a top-selling candy at 7-Eleven stores.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 16 countries and regions, including 16,000 in North America. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its Rewards® loyalty program with more than 40 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 1,300 cities, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.7-eleven.com

