Splash Appoints New CEO, Eric Holmen, as the Company Reimagines the Future of Events

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Splash, the event marketing software company that powers tens of thousands of business events monthly with virtual, hybrid, and in-person event experiences, welcomes Eric Holmen as its new Chief Executive Officer to lead the company's next phase of expansion and growth. Holmen, previously Splash's Chief Revenue Officer, steps into that role as the company's previous CEO and co-founder, Ben Hindman, takes the reins as Executive Chairman and Head of Event Strategy.

Emerging from a year of disruption, experimentation, and evolving new skill sets, the events industry is welcoming a renaissance of the event experience, both online and in person. The Splash event marketing platform empowers event marketers to apply the new digital skills they mastered through the pandemic and develop meaningful event experiences that attract the right attendees to drive results that marketing teams and businesses need.

"Even before the pandemic, event marketers were becoming increasingly digitally savvy, and Splash was a key driver of that progression," said Eric Holmen, the new CEO of Splash. "COVID accelerated the digital transformation of event marketing by at least half a decade. Our role in making meaningful events easier, smarter, and more integrated with the marketing technology ecosystem is more important than ever before."

Businesses across all categories recognize the importance of events for building their sales pipeline, recruiting new employees, training staff and users, and staying connected with customers. And they need the most effective ways to create, execute, and manage those events at scale.

With customers located worldwide, Splash has expanded its global footprint to accelerate growth and serve and acquire multinational customers in the EMEA and APAC regions, which Holmen will oversee.

With the addition of a new AWS data centre in Frankfurt, Germany, Splash opened its EMEA headquarters in Amsterdam to serve the region with full GDPR compliance. The company has also opened a new location in Singapore to serve customers in the APAC region. Each region represents the equivalent of the North American market, tripling Splash's total addressable market while developing the technologies that support customers' plans and providing hands-on support in each market to make customer events strategic and successful.

Regardless of whether event teams are located in North America, Europe, or the Asia Pacific region, they all need to roll out event programs efficiently and create impactful moments with current and future customers.

"We're witnessing the simultaneous renaissance and transformation of events," said Holmen. "After a year of virtual programs, people are eager to experience the magic of in-person events again. At the same time, we'll see the programmatic combination of virtual, in-person, and hybrid events as the new event-go-to-market, leveraging the experience event marketers have learned using powerful virtual event tools."

Splash is entering this next phase with growth momentum. New global offices, expanded virtual and in-person product offerings, and record-setting sales and customer growth (including its freemium users, which have doubled from Q1 to Q2), are early indicators of significant growth to the business pipeline.

"I believe we will out-execute the market, and our 2021 momentum is proof we are already doing that," said Holmen. "Our founders — Ben Hindman and Brett Boskoff — set this business on the right path, and our strong product-market fit is entirely to their credit."

"Ben and his team have built an incredible company that has changed the way businesses think about both designing and creating branded events as well as event ROI. I'm honored to continue Ben's vision in developing even more ways for companies to create meaningful event programs that move the needle on their business," said Holmen.

Splash provides event marketers and field marketing teams with the tools they need to design, create, and execute virtual, in-person, and hybrid event programs that create memorable experiences, engage attendees, and drive business value. The Splash platform empowers users to easily create their own branded, connected, and compliant event programs in minutes or hours, not days or weeks. By marrying data, design, and intelligent automation, Splash helps companies market, measure, and scale their event programs in ways that were previously impossible. See why Fortune 500 companies choose Splash to power their events at www.splashthat.com .

