Splash Into a Summer Escape with New Offers at Four Seasons Resort Orlando

Dive into a five-acre water park, adult-only pool, Michelin starred steakhouse, speakeasy, pop-up Striker's Lounge sports bar and enjoy a complimentary fourth night all summer long

ORLANDO, Fla., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, travellers can enjoy an elevated vacation and indulge in a world of fun and relaxation at Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort, recognized as the #1 resort in Walt Disney World according to U.S. News & World Report for twelve consecutive years. With an exclusive waterpark featuring two water slides, a winding lazy river, a spacious family pool, and a separate serene adult pool, the resort features a layout and amenities that appeal to all ages, including golf and racquet sports. Named to the Travel & Leisure "T+L 500" list of Top 500 hotels in the world in the May 2026 issue, summertime at Four Seasons Resort Orlando is even more fun with the debut of a pop-up sports lounge, ensuring guests have a lively setting to take in the action of soccer's greatest event.

The 5-acre "Explorer Island" waterpark at Four Seasons Resort Orlando includes a winding lazy river plus two water slides, an interactive splash zone, and more.

The Stay Longer – Fourth Night Free offer enables guests to take advantage of an extra day to enjoy the resort's unparalleled amenities, enhanced summer programming, robust wellness offerings at The Spa and salon, dining at Michelin-starred rooftop Capa Steakhouse and much more. With incredible activities for all ages, summer is the perfect time to create unforgettable memories and experience all the award-winning destination resort offers.

Summer Fun for the Whole Family

Sun-soaked adventures await at Explorer Island, the Resort's five-acre (two hectare) water park where summer fun knows no bounds. Float along the winding lazy river with cascading waterfalls, enjoy dive-in movies at the zero-entry family pool, have a blast at the splash zone wading pool, and race down two exhilarating water slides. Teens can revel in the latest gaming systems at The Hideout, a multi-purpose turf court and basketball courts are also available, in addition to table tennis, billiards, and foosball found at the Ruinous Mansion - home to Kids For All Seasons, the Resort's complimentary kids' camp offering a full day of supervised fun for ages 4 to 12. An exciting array of enhanced programming includes family game nights, teen takeovers at The Hideout, pool parties with live DJs, and poolside entertainment such as air brush tattoos, hair wraps, and balloon artistry. Kids For All Seasons boasts an incredible lineup of unique activations beyond poolside play, such as Florida Wildlife Exploration Tours, a fun and interactive way for little ones to explore the vibrant ecosystems at the resort.

Introducing "Striker's Lounge" at Four Seasons Resort Orlando

Catch every thrilling moment of the summer soccer tournament at Striker's Lounge at Four Seasons Resort Orlando, located within Plancha Restaurant. Enjoy the action of the games from June 11, 2026 through July 19, 2026 across two viewing experiences—a 103-inch LED screen in the lounge, complemented by a large‑format projection screen measuring 7'6" x 13'4"—creating an immersive and dynamic match day atmosphere. Sip themed cocktails, ice‑cold beers, and enjoy a menu of signature bar food perfect for grazing throughout the game. International flavors such as Poutine Quebecois- twice-fried potatoes with cheese curds and brown gravy; Merguez sausage with roasted bell pepper, lemon-yogurt on a baguette; hummus and baba ghanoush; charcuterie and cheese; and staples such as crudité, nachos and chips and salsa are among the match day favourites. Striker's Lounge is open to the public; reserve online.

Oasis Sundays

Guests and locals ages 21 and older can relax and enjoy the lakeside setting of the Oasis Pool at a special poolside party with refreshing cocktails, and the hottest DJ playlist for relaxing by the water. This ticketed event is the ultimate Sunday escape, featuring a live DJ, a vibrant atmosphere and a chance to mingle, dance, unwind, and let the Oasis Pool be a sanctuary for an unforgettable afternoon of fun and relaxation. "Oasis Sundays" are offered select Sundays starting May 24 through September 6.

Capa and Ravello Nights

Capa, the One Michelin Star rated steakhouse, ushers in summer with two sunset-inspired specials that honor the arrival of Florida's avocado season and Spain's vibrant prickly pear harvest—each framed by the golden glow of the restaurant's stunning rooftop terrace. Capa's Ensalada de Camarones layers tender poached shrimp over creamy Florida avocado, tossed in a chili al ajillo and finished with cepa vieja sherry paridad. The Chumbo Fresca cocktail captures Spain's summer spirit with prickly pear notes, brightened by mezcal and jalapeño for a refreshing, smoky lift as the sun dips below the lush Florida horizon. Together, these pairings form a coast‑to‑coast celebration of flavor and sunset ritual. Guests will love Capa's prime wood-grilled meats and fresh seafood dishes, along with the beautiful view of the lakes, woodlands, and mesmerizing Walt Disney World fireworks as viewed from the terrace.

Ravello, the Resort's Michelin Recommended restaurant, offers "Pasta & Play" Thursday-Sunday nights, where those dining with children can enjoy some quiet moments as kids are whisked away after dining for playtime on the adjacent outdoor lawn area. In addition, Kids For All Seasons offers evening supervision every Saturday night at Explorer Island Takeover (fee-based), where parents can drop off kids from 5:00 to 9:00 pm and enjoy a date night. Plus, post dinner cocktails are a must at Epilogue, the resort's speakeasy featuring a subtle library theme and a nod to Florida's history, offering a cozy ambiance to unwind over custom libations.

Summer Spa Bliss

Adults can discover true serenity at the 18-treatment room spa, featuring luxurious body treatments such as the new Golden Quench Body Treatment and Moor Mud Ritual. The new "Summer Sips Seasonal Pedicure" is inspired by a refreshing cocktail, and includes a lime-based body polish, designed to leave skin feeling velvety-soft, and a Watermelon Basil Hemp bath fizzer. The experience concludes with Clementine Oil and a featherlight indulgence of Sugar Moon Dip Body Mousse. Legs and feet emerge vibrant, refreshed, and effortlessly energized.

Sports & Fitness

Those who wish to stay active while on vacation can enjoy complimentary play on Har-Tru tennis courts and pickleball courts, included with the nightly resort fee, as well as a variety of fee-based instructional clinics and private lessons with onsite professional Alain Labrecque. An expansive 24-hour fitness centre is also available, plus complimentary live fitness classes ranging from yoga to boot camp. June through August, guests can participate in aqua fitness classes on Saturday mornings, incorporating cardio and strength using the water resistance.

Additionally, the 18-hole championship golf course at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club Orlando offers golfers of all skill levels an incomparable golf experience within the picturesque setting of the Tom Fazio-designed course, a certified Audubon Sanctuary featuring varying elevations, abundant wildlife and protected wetlands. Golf clinics and private instruction with PGA Director of Golf Instruction Rod Cook are also offered.

Bespoke Gifts at Wardrobe and Fable

Shop the latest fashions and enjoy true retail therapy at Wardrobe and Fable boutiques, featuring specialty trunk shows and designer appearances. New for summer is the home fragrance line Vranjes, from Florence, Italy, as well as fashions from Alamais, Kate Barton and Eres Swim. On Friday afternoons, guests can shop, sip and spritz with limoncello drinks and Vranjes scent spritzes.

The Most Magical Place on Earth

Guests of the Resort who wish to experience the excitement of the Walt Disney World Resort Theme Parks enjoy many on-site conveniences, including a twice weekly character breakfast at Ravello and access to the Resort's lobby level Disney Planning Center. Staffed by a Disney Cast Member, the Disney Planning Center team offers complimentary assistance with all Disney needs, including arranging Disney VIP Tour Guides, assisting guests with purchasing Park tickets, as well as securing the new Lightning Lane Premier Passes, available exclusively for Four Seasons guests to purchase up to three days in advance of their stay. Guests can travel to the nearby Disney Parks with complimentary transportation aboard a luxury motor coach, and enjoy even more time to experience the magic with 30-minute Early Park Entry to the Theme Park of their choice each day.

Plan an Unforgettable Summer Getaway

Whether seeking time to unwind and lounge poolside, engaging summer fun for the little ones, or time for self-care and relaxation, Four Seasons Resort Orlando offers a luxury vacation in perfect balance with something for everyone to enjoy. The Stay Longer- Fourth Night Free package offers a complimentary fourth night with every three paid nights, available through September 30, 2026. Numerous added values are included within the rate, such as the complimentary daily Kids For All Seasons kids camp; kids five and younger dine free at Resort restaurants; complimentary transportation to the Walt Disney World Resort theme parks; and complimentary access to the on-site five-acre (two hectare) waterpark, state-of-the-art fitness centre, 18-hole putting course, and Spa relaxation areas. For room reservations and special offers, visit the website or call 1 800 267 3046.

SOURCE Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort