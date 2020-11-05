Splash Into Winter With Up To 50 Percent Off Club Med's Spacious All-Inclusive Resorts

MIAMI, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Med, the pioneer of the all-inclusive concept, invites travelers to take advantage of up to 50 percent off stays plus perks at its top resorts in Mexico, the Caribbean, and Florida complete with unlimited land and water activities, extensive culinary options and premium oceanfront accommodations. The Splash into Winter sale is open for bookings now through January 5, 2021, with travel dates through July 2, 2021.

Club Med's open-air, low density resorts are completely surrounded by nature and feature multiple low-rise buildings spread across 50 acres (equivalent to approximately 38 football fields). Each resort is currently operating at a limited capacity in order to enable social distancing and exclusivity. In addition to creating a sense of privacy, Club Med's enhanced safety and hygiene protocols allow travelers to feel confident and protected while booking a winter getaway this year.

Club Med's Free Cancellation Policy* offers guests a full refund should they need to cancel their stay (up to 15 days prior to the anticipated travel date) for stays on or prior to July 2, 2021.

Booking window: Today through January 5, 2021

Travel window: Select dates from November 5, 2020 through July 2, 2021 (blackout dates apply)

$400 air credit

Low density resorts: Enjoy spacious outdoor areas, ideal for social distancing



Low deposit



No single supplement



Kids under 4 stay free



Flexibility and protection with free cancellation and more (see Terms & Conditions below)

Participating Club Med Resorts

Club Med Sandpiper Bay , Florida: Now open. Recently named one of the top ten family resorts in the U.S. by USA TODAY 10Best 's 2020 Readers' Choice Awards, the resort – located in between Miami and Orlando – offers an all-inclusive getaway sans passport with a variety of activity land and water sports for all interests, like kayaking, paddle boarding, sailing, pickle ball and the flying trapeze. Adults can relax by the adults-exclusive pool, on the beach that is situated alongside the St. Lucie River, or at the Club Med Spa, while kids enjoy time at the children's clubs with unlimited land and water activities. Residents of FL, GA, NC & SC receive an extra 10% off with promo code "SANDPI" at checkout; available for booking through 1/5/21, with select travel dates through 7/2/21.



, Florida: Now open. Recently named one of the top ten family resorts in the U.S. by 's 2020 Readers' Choice Awards, the resort – located in between and – offers an all-inclusive getaway sans passport with a variety of activity land and water sports for all interests, like kayaking, paddle boarding, sailing, pickle ball and the flying trapeze. Adults can relax by the adults-exclusive pool, on the beach that is situated alongside the St. Lucie River, or at the Club Med Spa, while kids enjoy time at the children's clubs with unlimited land and water activities. Club Med Cancún , Mexico : Now Open. The perfect location for families looking to create new memories, the resort's recently expanded Aguamarina family oasis area features 120 oceanfront family rooms, exhilarating water games at the dedicated family pool, and outdoor activities as part of the new Club Med Amazing Family programming. For added R&R, indulge in private oceanfront massages on the beach.



, : Now Open. The perfect location for families looking to create new memories, the resort's recently expanded family oasis area features 120 oceanfront family rooms, exhilarating water games at the dedicated family pool, and outdoor activities as part of the new Club Med Amazing Family programming. For added R&R, indulge in private oceanfront massages on the beach. Club Med Punta Cana , Dominican Republic: Now Open. On a 2,000-foot stretch of beach, Club Med Punta Cana welcomes all travelers to enjoy reconnection and relaxation through: a newly renovated Tiara Exclusive Collection space featuring 32 oceanside family suites, a dedicated infinity pool and bar, and morning room service; the new Club Med Amazing Family program, a fun-filled agenda of weekly activities for families to bond and create memories; Club Med CREACTIVE by Cirque du Soleil , an interactive playground with more than 25 acrobatic and artistic activities for guests of all ages; and treatments at L'OCCITANE Spa and men's barber shop.



, Dominican Republic: Now Open. On a 2,000-foot stretch of beach, Club Med Punta Cana welcomes all travelers to enjoy reconnection and relaxation through: a newly renovated Exclusive Collection space featuring 32 oceanside family suites, a dedicated infinity pool and bar, and morning room service; the new Club Med Amazing Family program, a fun-filled agenda of weekly activities for families to bond and create memories; , an interactive playground with more than 25 acrobatic and artistic activities for guests of all ages; and treatments at L'OCCITANE Spa and men's barber shop. Club Med Turkoise , Turks and Caicos: Reopening November 28 , 2020. Nestled into Grace Bay Beach, consistently ranked as one of the best beaches in the world by TripAdvisor, the adults-exclusive resort offers freshly renovated accommodations including deluxe ocean-front guestrooms with balconies, a wellness center and a wine cellar overlooking the water, as well as unlimited activities like sailing, kayaking, and flying trapeze.



Turks and Caicos: Reopening , 2020. Nestled into Grace Bay Beach, consistently ranked as one of the best beaches in the world by TripAdvisor, the adults-exclusive resort offers freshly renovated accommodations including deluxe ocean-front guestrooms with balconies, a wellness center and a wine cellar overlooking the water, as well as unlimited activities like sailing, kayaking, and flying trapeze. Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda, Dominican Republic : Reopening December 5, 2020 . This Exclusive Collection (5-star) resort will reopen in December just in time for a winter escape. Located in Miches on the Dominican Republic's northeast coast, the secluded, eco-chic resort is the first in the region and features four boutique villages specializing in wellness, adventure, kid-friendly and adults-only concepts catering to an array of travelers seeking a boutique, hotel-within-a-hotel experience. Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda was recently selected as winner of the 'Best Hotel Over 200 Rooms Americas/ Caribbean ' category in the 2020 International Hotel and Property Awards.

Additional participating resorts include Club Med Caravelle, Guadeloupe, French Caribbean and Club Med Buccaneer's Creek, Martinique, French Caribbean.

To ensure added flexibility and peace of mind for travelers, Club Med also offers:

**Free Cancellation Policy : For stays through July 2, 2021 , guests will receive a full refund should they need to cancel their stay (up to 15 days prior to the anticipated travel date).



: For stays through , guests will receive a full refund should they need to cancel their stay (up to 15 days prior to the anticipated travel date). Emergency Assistance Program : All guests traveling before April 30, 2021 will receive coverage for emergency medical expenses during their stay, including those related to COVID-19.



: All guests traveling before will receive coverage for emergency medical expenses during their stay, including those related to COVID-19. Safe Together protocols: Implemented in all of the brand's resorts as they reopen, including those in Florida , Mexico , and the Caribbean , these newly enhanced hygiene and safety measures were developed through recommendations from the World Health Organization, local health authorities, and the advice of an International Scientific Committee comprised of a specialized team of doctors and professors.

About Club Med

Club Med, founded in 1950 by Gérard Blitz, is the pioneer of the all-inclusive concept, offering approximately 70 premium resorts in stunning locations around the world including North and South America, Caribbean, Asia, Africa, Europe and the Mediterranean. Each Club Med resort features authentic local style and comfortably upscale accommodations, superior sports programming and activities, enriching children's programs, gourmet dining, and warm and friendly service by its world-renown staff with legendary hospitality skills, an all-encompassing energy and diverse backgrounds.

Club Med operates in more than 30 countries and continues to maintain its authentic Club Med spirit with an international staff of more than 23,000 employees from more than 110 different nationalities. Led by its pioneering spirit, Club Med continues to grow and adapt to each market with three to five new resort openings or renovations per year, including a new Alpine ski resort annually.

