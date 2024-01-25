CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Splenda, America's #1 sweetener brand, is excited to announce its 25th-anniversary celebration "25 Years of Sweetness." Over the past 25 years, Splenda has transformed the way we experience sweetness and helped people around the world achieve their health and wellness goals.

Splenda Celebrates 25 Years of Sweetness

As part of the year-long celebration, Splenda is releasing limited edition 25th birthday packaging, a collector's item for Splenda aficionados and an exciting way to commemorate this milestone. Splenda enthusiasts can also explore a brand timeline at Splenda.com/timeline/, providing a visual journey through the key milestones, innovations, and achievements that have defined how Splenda has supported consumers' success over the past 25 years. The brand will also be embarking on a yearlong events tour to bring the joy of zero calorie sweetness to communities around the country.

To help enhance this sweet celebratory occasion, Splenda is partnering with Princess Cruises for a mid-summer sweepstakes to give away three fun-filled cruises. Splenda lovers can enter for a chance to win by sharing how they have used their favorite sweetener to reduce sugar over the years to help lead a happier, healthier, and longer life.

As a part of its mission, Splenda is also committing $2,500 to 25 families affected by diabetes to offset the cost of treatment and medical supplies. Individuals can nominate themselves or someone they know by visiting splenda.com/contests/ and sharing their journey with diabetes. The sweepstakes launches February 2024 and winners will be awarded throughout the year.

In addition, Splenda is introducing a 25 years of recipes campaign, showcasing a curated collection of fan-favorite recipes that have delighted taste buds over the years, but with a lower calorie twist. Top recipes include lower calorie versions of a confetti birthday cake, grapefruit olive oil cake and a mocha chocolate lava cake. These recipes provide consumers a fun, experiential way to celebrate 25 Years of Sweetness and America's favorite sweetener.

Recognizing the incredible health journeys of Splenda users, the brand is launching a social campaign for Splenda lovers to share how Splenda has supported their personal health journeys with the hashtag #SplendaSweetSuccess. This initiative aims to celebrate the diverse and inspiring stories of individuals who have incorporated Splenda into their healthy lifestyles.

"We are thrilled to mark this significant milestone and celebrate 25 Years of Sweetness with our loyal customers and supporters around the world," said Ted Gelov, Chairman and CEO of Heartland Food Products Group. "This anniversary is not just about our brand; it's about the countless individuals who have trusted Splenda to be a part of their health and wellness journey. We look forward to the next 25 years of continued innovation and sweetness."

Join the celebration and follow the 25 Years of Sweetness journey at Splenda.com.

About the Splenda® Brand

Based outside of Indianapolis, Heartland Food Products Group is a global leader in the production of low-calorie sweetener products, creamers, beverage concentrates, coffee, and nutritional drinks. Heartland is on a mission to help people live happier, healthier and longer lives by making it easier to reduce sugar through its delicious, low-calorie sweeteners. The Splenda® Brand is the most recognizable and iconic low-calorie sweetener ("LCS") brand in the world, having sold more than 100 billion yellow packets since its launch in 1991. Today, the Splenda Brand is the clear #1 LCS brand in the USA. Splenda is the name for great tasting, low calorie foods and beverages. Its line features a range of products including low-calorie sweetener products, natural sweeteners such as Splenda Stevia Sweeteners and Splenda Monk Fruit Sweeteners, Splenda Coffee Creamers, Splenda Diabetes Care Shakes, Splenda Sweet Teas and more. To learn more, visit Heartland at www.heartlandfpg.com and Splenda at www.splenda.com.

