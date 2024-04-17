Splenda® is Awarding $2,500 to 25 Families in Honor of Its 25th Birthday to Support Families Impacted by Diabetes

What started as a little yellow packet to help people reduce sugar in their coffee & tea has transformed into a global brand with a mission to help people achieve their health goals. Today, Splenda offers an entire portfolio of products to help people reduce sugar, including those with diabetes. With the creation of Splenda Diabetes Care Shakes, Splenda Sugar Free Coffee Creamers, and Splenda Pitcher Perfect Drink Mix, it has never been easier to reduce added sugar in your diet.

"Our mission at Splenda is to assist people along their health journey, and we recognize the challenges individuals and families face, particularly when managing diabetes," said Eddie Pellegrino, President at Heartland Food Products Group. "Through the '25 Families for 25 Years' campaign, we aim to alleviate some of the financial burdens associated with diabetes care and management, reinforcing our dedication to our consumers and community."

Splenda invites individuals and families affected by diabetes to participate in the "25 Families for 25 Years" campaign by sharing their stories of resilience and determination. To participate please visit https://www.splenda.com/25 and include how a diabetes diagnosis or diabetes management has impacted your life as well as how receiving $2,500 would help your educational pursuits, medical expenses or other essential needs.

Submission requirements include:

Eligibility: You or the person you're nominating must be diagnosed with diabetes and currently managing the condition.

The Journey: Share with us how the diagnosis and/or management of diabetes has influenced your or their life.

Beyond Diabetes: Tell us about yourself or your nominee beyond diabetes. What hobbies, or passions define you or them?

Financial Impact: Explain how receiving $2,500 would positively impact your or their life. Whether it's covering medical expenses, educational pursuits, or other essential needs, help us understand how this support would make a difference.

would positively impact your or their life. Whether it's covering medical expenses, educational pursuits, or other essential needs, help us understand how this support would make a difference. Applicants must be 18 years or older and residents of the United States .

. Video footage is not required.

For more information on the campaign and to nominate yourself or another individual, https://www.splenda.com/25

About the Splenda® Brand

Based outside of Indianapolis, Heartland Food Products Group is a global leader in the production of low-calorie sweetener products, creamers, beverage concentrates, coffee, and nutritional drinks. Heartland is on a mission to help people live happier, healthier and longer lives by making it easier to reduce sugar through its delicious products. Its line features a range of products including low- and no-calorie sweeteners. The Splenda® Brand is the most recognizable and iconic low-calorie sweetener (“LCS”) brand in the world, having sold more than 100 billion yellow packets since its launch in 1991. Today, the Splenda Brand is the clear #1 LCS brand in the USA. Splenda is the name for great tasting, low calorie foods and beverages. Its line features a range of products including low-calorie sweetener products, Splenda Diabetes Care Shakes, Splenda Coffee Creamers, Splenda Pitcher Perfect Drink Mixes, Splenda Sweet Teas and more. To learn more, visit Heartland at www.heartlandfpg.com and Splenda at www.splenda.com.

SOURCE Heartland Food Products Group