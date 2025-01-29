SPLICE Software Reflects on a Year of Innovation, Growth, and Customer Connection in 2024

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SPLICE Software, a leader in Customer Engagement solutions for insurance, retail, financial services, and healthcare industries, celebrates a stellar 2024. With transformative product innovations, strong financial growth, and expanded partnerships, SPLICE continues to deliver seamless, personalized communication solutions that help businesses inspire customer connections across all touchpoints.

Key Highlights from 2024

  • YOY Revenue Growth: 24.3%

  • New Customers: SPLICE added 15 new clients, reflecting strong demand for its solutions.

  • Industry Recognition: Winner of the Duck Creek Standard of Excellence Customer Award for transformative impact on customer engagement, and awarded Best InsurTech CX Software Company in North America.

  • Product Innovation: AI-powered enhancements to Talk+ text and chat, enhanced UI and integrations for Dialog Suite™, and new retail campaign templates.

  • Expanded Partnerships: Key integration enhancements with Insuresoft, Majesco, Sapiens, and Socotra

  • Conference Participation: NRF Big Show, High Point Market, World Market Show, NAMIC Claims Conference, Digital Insurance Summit, ITC Vegas, Duck Creek Formation, and Sapiens Customer Summit.

"2024 was a strong year for SPLICE," said Tara Kelly, CEO of SPLICE Software. "With the advancements in AI, we deliver smarter, more adaptive solutions that enhance interactions at every touchpoint. We're proud to have supported our clients in driving revenue, reducing friction, improving customer engagement, and delivering exceptional experiences. As we enter 2025, we remain focused on growth, innovation and expanding our solutions to better serve our client's and partners."

For more information, visit www.splicesoftware.com

Contact: [email protected] or 403 720-TEAM

SPLICE Software is a leading customer engagement company focused on insurance, retail, financial services, and healthcare. SPLICE's Data-Driven Dialogs® enable businesses to send proactive notifications and engage in 2-way dialog via their channels of choice, including text, chat, call, email, and voice-first with full opt-in and opt-out management. For more information visit our website, connect on LinkedIn or follow us on Twitter at @SPLICESoftware.

