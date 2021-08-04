SPOC Automation Names Brad Schweikart to Lead Quality Assurance Team

Schweikart has a Master of Science degree in Data Analytics from the University of Missouri and has worked closely with new-product development engineering to develop inspection, testing, and control plans for products. With over 10 years of experience in the engineering field, Schweikart will bring his expertise in quality control to establish and evaluate inspection procedures for product improvement, help standardize testing procedures for materials and enhance SPOC's company-wide quality system.

In his new role at SPOC, Schweikart will be responsible for leading the quality assurance process as well as managing the inspection and testing procedures of parts and finished products. Schweikart will work to ensure that he and his team manufacture SPOC products that are of the highest quality for customers.

"Brad is an outstanding addition to the team and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to SPOC Automation by ensuring we are putting quality in every corner," states Bobby Mason, CEO of SPOC. "His intelligent direction and skillful execution will bring value not only to our company but to our customers as well."

About SPOC Automation

SPOC Automation is a family of innovative companies specializing in variable speed drive automation and inverter technologies serving the oil and gas, marine, critical power, and energy industries. Applying over 70,000 drives in the harshest applications within the upstream and midstream markets, SPOC is the leader in drives. SPOC's Inverter Technologies provide electrical alternatives the industry has never seen before with smart grid inverters and energy storage systems. SPOC Automation. Produce More. Spend Less. To learn more about SPOC Automation visit www.spocautomation.com

