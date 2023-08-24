Spokane Wildfires: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Victims

SPOKANE, Wash., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage to residents in and around Spokane impacted by two active wildfires.

The Gray Fire and Oregon Road Fire have already destroyed hundreds of structures and burned thousands of acres. Evacuations have been issued for many residents as crews attempt to contain the fires.

Numerous families are displaced and have homes that will require repairs. Having accessibility to secure self-storage is always beneficial to communities affected by natural disasters.

"One of the scariest things in life is being told to leave your home because of an unpredictable wildfire," said Travis Lewis, U-Haul Company of Inland Northwest president. "The least we can do is support our community during a difficult time. For anyone who needs help, we have two facilities providing free storage at no cost for one month."

The U-Haul disaster relief program applies to new self-storage unit rentals and is based on availability at each facility. People seeking more information or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the nearest participating facility:

U-Haul Storage of East Town

4110 E. Sprague Ave.

Spokane, WA 99202

(509) 590-4101

U-Haul Storage of U-City

10412 E. Sprague Ave.

Spokane Valley, WA 99206

(509) 922-4465

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

