Spokane's First Cambria Hotel Under Development

Just minutes from the downtown central business district and the Spokane International Airport at 4611 S Dowdy Rd., the Cambria hotel will offer convenient access to several of the region's largest employers, including Fairchild Air Force Base, Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Children's Hospital, Gonzaga University, and Avista, an energy company. The hotel's location is also convenient to the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, local wineries, and the Spokane Valley, a popular destination for outdoor activities along the Spokane River.

"As the largest city in the region, Spokane is the cultural and economic center for the Inland Northwest—making it the ideal market to welcome the Cambria brand," said Mark Shalala, vice president, franchise development, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "Adding a location like Spokane will further the Cambria brand's commitment to expanding in key markets where modern travelers need to be and where developers want to build."

Cambria hotels are designed for today's time-starved travelers looking for moments to connect to people and places through modern conveniences. The Cambria hotel in Spokane will feature the following upscale amenities:

Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors

Contemporary and sophisticated guestrooms, complete with modern fixtures, abundant lighting, and plush bedding

Onsite dining featuring freshly made food, local craft beer on tap, wine, specialty cocktails, and small bites

Multi-function meeting space

State-of-the-art fitness center

Locally inspired design

Brar Hotels Group, LLC is led by Mohinder and Paramjeet Brar.

"The Cambria brand is a perfect fit for a city like Spokane, which is thriving—not just as a growing business hub, but also as a destination for tourists looking to experience the Evergreen State," said Mohinder Brar, owner/developer, Brar Hotels Group. "Choice is an excellent brand and we're pleased to join forces with them to bring this Cambia project to life in our hometown."

There are currently more than 40 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities, like Chicago; Dallas; Los Angeles; Nashville, Tenn.; New York; New Orleans; Phoenix; and Washington D.C. The brand is on pace to break its openings record for the second-straight year and is fast approaching 50 open Cambria hotels.

