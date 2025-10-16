Spooktacular Savings Await! 7-Eleven, Inc. Treats Fans to BOGO Deals This Halloween

Customers can enjoy scary good deals on pizza, candy and meals, both in-store and through 7NOW® Delivery

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This Halloween, 7-Eleven, Inc. is serving up a hauntingly delicious lineup of deals that are sure to satisfy snack cravings of every kind. From piping hot pizza to must-have treats, participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores nationwide are brewing up major value with buy one, get one free offers and $1 treats.

Customers can enjoy scary good deals on snacks, meals and candy, whether shopping in-store or ordering through 7NOW® Delivery (PRNewsfoto/7-Eleven, Inc.)

The world's largest convenience retailer is once again bringing back a must-have treat this Halloween. On October 31, 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® members can buy one whole pizza and get another one free with their choice of toppings like Cheese, Pepperoni and Extreme Meat, both in stores and through 7NOW® Delivery.* Plus, what's Halloween without something sweet? Trick-or-treaters can enjoy $1 deals on candy like Nerds, Airheads, Twix, Gushers and more.**

Craving a monster meal? Customers can visit 7-Eleven's restaurants for hauntingly great BOGO deals. At Speedy Café® locations, customers can sink their teeth into any one-topping large pizza with a buy one, get one free deal. For those wanting a fang-tastic deal with some spice, try the buy one, get one free quesadilla deal available at Laredo Taco Company® locations in chicken or beef fajita options. Last but not least, customers can score a buy one, get one free chicken sandwich at Raise the Roost® restaurants, with options including Classic, Signature, Spicy, Buffalo or BBQ.***

"Halloween is all about fun and flavor, and at 7-Eleven, we want to make it easy for customers to treat themselves by being the ultimate destination for treats this season," said Brandon Brown, Senior Vice President of Fresh Foods at 7-Eleven, Inc. "From craveable hot foods like our fan-favorite pizza to trick-or-treat candy staples, we're delivering unbeatable value that fits everyone's spooky season plans."

The Halloween frights may last one night, but the treats keep coming with 7-Eleven, Inc.'s Make My Day With $5K program. Every single day, one lucky winner will unwrap the ultimate treat of $5,000 in cash – no tricks, all treats! Loyalty customers can join the fun by shopping, scanning the 7Rewards® app and playing for a chance to win. Earn bonus gameplays when grabbing fan-favorites like Slurpee® and Big Gulp® drinks, Big Bite® hot dogs, or fill up at the pump.****

* Valid only on 10/31. Discount applicable at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes. Plus tax where applicable. ©2025 7-Eleven, Inc. Delivery and small basket fees may apply. Convenience fees apply. Valid at participating locations and while supplies last.

** Valid from 10/23 - 11/2. Discount applicable at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes. Plus tax where applicable. ©2025 7-Eleven, Inc.

*** Valid from 10/30 - 11/2. Discount applicable at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes. Plus tax where applicable. ©2025 7-Eleven, Inc.

****NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO PLAY OR WIN. Begins 3/5/25 at 12:00:01am ET & ends 1/6/26 at 11:59:59 pm ET. Open to registered 7-Eleven App and Speedway App users who are legal US residents physically residing in 50 US/DC, 16+ years old (minors must get parental consent to participate). Odds of winning depend on total number of eligible gameplays received and the date/time of play. Sponsor: 7-Eleven, Inc. For full details on how to play without a purchase, the free 7-Eleven/Speedway Apps & full Official Rules, go to https://bit.ly/5K-ThruP6

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven offers customers fresh, high-quality and convenient food options like sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven also offers customers industry-leading packaged products at an outstanding value with its 7-Select™ private brand. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 100 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app with real-time tracking and delivery typically in about 30 minutes, or rely on 7- Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com.

CONTACT: 7-Eleven, Inc.

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.