SPORT BEACH is Back: Stagwell's (STGW) Activation to Return and Expand in 2025

NEW YORK and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced the return and expansion of SPORT BEACH, the premiere destination for sport at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity (Cannes Lions). At its core, SPORT BEACH leverages sport as a door opener into the conversations driving the business landscape – community, culture, globalization, fandom and more.

Building on the success of years one and two at Cannes Lions, SPORT BEACH will return as the official LIONS Sport Partner of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2025.

As the pre-eminent home for sport at Cannes Lions, SPORT BEACH will once again activate at Plage du Festival – this time as the official LIONS Sport Partner for 2025.

From redefining brand-building with athletes as creators to breaking barriers with bold strategies to captivate diverse audiences, this year's programming will inspire meaningful conversations surrounding every facet of sport. In returning for its third year, SPORT BEACH will also welcome a new roster of the world's best athletes.

"SPORT BEACH serves as the destination where athletes, brands, and marketers come to make deals and engage in conversations that matter," shared Beth Sidhu, Stagwell's Chief Brand and Communications Officer. "In 2025 we'll build on the momentum from our first two years to deliver an unmatched experience for brands and athletes alike."

Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, added: "Stagwell's SPORT BEACH has become a hub for bringing together brands, platforms, and athletes to explore the evolving trends shaping the business and culture of sports. We're excited to welcome them as our official LIONS Sport Partner in 2025. This partnership has redefined the sports community at the Festival, providing insights, connections, and tools to harness creativity as a driver of business growth in this rapidly expanding sector."

Stagwell invites brands, athletes, sports leagues, media platforms and other interested parties to reach out to [email protected] to get involved.

Introducing SPORT BEACH Clubhouses

Leading up to Cannes Lions 2025, SPORT BEACH will emerge across major industry and sporting events throughout the year in the form of SPORT BEACH Clubhouses. The Clubhouses will redefine how brands, athletes, and fans engage while serving as a platform to foster meaningful conversations around future partnerships and collaborations.

Stagwell will host Clubhouses at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, South by Southwest in Austin, and more moments to be announced. At each Clubhouse, a highly curated audience of senior decision makers will join the world's best athletes, delivering a differentiated experience for all.

SPORT BEACH 2025 Programming

Athletes as Creators: Redefining brand building, media platforms, and the rise of athlete-driven innovation. One feature of this track is the expanded second annual Seventh Estate Wine and Spirits Festival in partnership with 10-time NBA All-Star and entrepreneur Carmelo Anthony and long-time business partner Asani Swann's global wine brand, VII(N) The Seventh Estate.

Redefining brand building, media platforms, and the rise of athlete-driven innovation. One feature of this track is the expanded second annual Seventh Estate Wine and Spirits Festival in partnership with 10-time NBA All-Star and entrepreneur and long-time business partner global wine brand, VII(N) The Seventh Estate. Tech & Innovation Unleashed: Pushing boundaries with cutting-edge tech, revolutionizing how fans experience the game and beyond, including with Stagwell's ARound, a shared augmented reality platform for teams and stadiums. On site, ARound will showcase a new interactive experience that unites fans and brands for an immersive and engaging event.

Pushing boundaries with cutting-edge tech, revolutionizing how fans experience the game and beyond, including with Stagwell's ARound, a shared augmented reality platform for teams and stadiums. On site, ARound will showcase a new interactive experience that unites fans and brands for an immersive and engaging event. Culture & Community Reimagined: Amplifying voices and opening the door for meaningful conversations surrounding the sports community, with the purpose of fostering lasting connections — on and off the court.

Amplifying voices and opening the door for meaningful conversations surrounding the sports community, with the purpose of fostering lasting connections — on and off the court. Global Reach in Overdrive: Breaking barriers with bold strategies to captivate diverse audiences and inspire worldwide participation, as well as reaching across the globe in partnership with NBCUniversal.

Breaking barriers with bold strategies to captivate diverse audiences and inspire worldwide participation, as well as reaching across the globe in partnership with NBCUniversal. Resilience & Wellness Redefined: Mastering the art of grit and growth—lessons from athletes on thriving, sustaining, and excelling at the highest level.

2025 Athlete Partners

Carmelo Anthony (basketball) – 10-time NBA All–Star, entrepreneur and philanthropist Carmelo Anthony has led a storied career as a three-time Olympic gold medalist and number nine on the NBA's all-time scoring list. Anthony's incredible career has continued to pave the way for his many other business ventures and philanthropic efforts including his wine brand VII(N) The Seventh Estate, production company Creative 7, lifestyle brand STAYME7O, as well as his work as the co–founder of The Social Change Fund, which aims to support and invest in critical and timely issues that impact the Black community. Most recently, Anthony was announced as a first-time nominee for the Class of 2025 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

– 10-time NBA All–Star, entrepreneur and philanthropist has led a storied career as a three-time Olympic gold medalist and number nine on the NBA's all-time scoring list. Anthony's incredible career has continued to pave the way for his many other business ventures and philanthropic efforts including his wine brand VII(N) The Seventh Estate, production company Creative 7, lifestyle brand STAYME7O, as well as his work as the co–founder of The Social Change Fund, which aims to support and invest in critical and timely issues that impact the Black community. Most recently, Anthony was announced as a first-time nominee for the Class of 2025 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Sue Bird (basketball) – A WNBA legend and decorated athlete, Bird has captured five Olympic Gold Medals, four World Championship Gold Medals, two NCAA Championships, four WNBA Championships, and is a 13x WNBA All–Star. Since her retirement in 2022, Sue has quickly established herself as a true trailblazer as a former athlete segueing into the mainstream media business with an unparalleled perspective. She is a co-founder of the women's sports media commerce company Togethxr; co-founder of the production company, A Touch More, with fiancé and soccer legend Megan Rapinoe ; co-owner of the Seattle Storm and earlier this year, Megan and Sue re-launched their podcast A Touch More: The Podcast. Bird is an outspoken and visible activist advocating for Black Lives, LGBTQ+ rights, equality, health, and wellness and expanding opportunities for girls and all marginalized people.

– A WNBA legend and decorated athlete, Bird has captured five Olympic Gold Medals, four World Championship Gold Medals, two NCAA Championships, four WNBA Championships, and is a 13x WNBA All–Star. Since her retirement in 2022, Sue has quickly established herself as a true trailblazer as a former athlete segueing into the mainstream media business with an unparalleled perspective. She is a co-founder of the women's sports media commerce company Togethxr; co-founder of the production company, A Touch More, with fiancé and soccer legend ; co-owner of the Seattle Storm and earlier this year, Megan and Sue re-launched their podcast A Touch More: The Podcast. Bird is an outspoken and visible activist advocating for Black Lives, LGBTQ+ rights, equality, health, and wellness and expanding opportunities for girls and all marginalized people. Tara Davis-Woodhall (track and field) – Tara Davis-Woodhall is the reigning Olympic Gold Medalist in the long jump and has remained undefeated for the past two years. She is a two-time Olympian, ranked #1 in the world, and has claimed the titles of 2024 World Champion, 2023 and 2024 US National Champion. Known as "America's Cowgirl," Tara's iconic cowboy hats, boots, and infectious personality have made her a fan favorite both on and off the field. She is also the assistant track coach at Kansas State . As a former NCAA Division 1 athlete at the University of Texas , Tara became a four-time All-American, shattered two NCAA records, and earned the title of double-record breaker in the same week.

– is the reigning Olympic Gold Medalist in the long jump and has remained undefeated for the past two years. She is a two-time Olympian, ranked #1 in the world, and has claimed the titles of 2024 World Champion, 2023 and 2024 US National Champion. Known as "America's Cowgirl," Tara's iconic cowboy hats, boots, and infectious personality have made her a fan favorite both on and off the field. She is also the assistant track coach at . As a former NCAA Division 1 athlete at the , Tara became a four-time All-American, shattered two NCAA records, and earned the title of double-record breaker in the same week. DeAndre Hopkins (football) – DeAndre Hopkins is an NFL All-Pro wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs. Drafted 27th overall in 2013, Hopkins' remarkable play has earned him five Pro Bowl selections and five All-Pro honors, three of which were consecutive First Team All-Pro awards. Off the field, DeAndre is renowned for his impeccable sense of fashion, entrepreneurial ventures, and philanthropic initiatives. He's been featured on Sports Illustrated's Fashionable 50 list for two consecutive years and nominated for Forbes 30 under 30. Additionally, he's a vocal advocate for domestic violence victims, serving on the board of his mother's foundation, S.M.O.O.O.T.H., which empowers women affected by domestic violence, offering them a second chance at life.

– is an NFL All-Pro wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs. Drafted 27th overall in 2013, Hopkins' remarkable play has earned him five Pro Bowl selections and five All-Pro honors, three of which were consecutive First Team All-Pro awards. Off the field, DeAndre is renowned for his impeccable sense of fashion, entrepreneurial ventures, and philanthropic initiatives. He's been featured on Sports Illustrated's Fashionable 50 list for two consecutive years and nominated for Forbes 30 under 30. Additionally, he's a vocal advocate for domestic violence victims, serving on the board of his mother's foundation, S.M.O.O.O.T.H., which empowers women affected by domestic violence, offering them a second chance at life. Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson (football) – Famously known for changing his last name to Ochocinco in 2006, Chad Johnson was drafted 36th overall in the 2001 NFL draft. Fans worldwide quickly embraced his vibrant personality and playmaking ability, making him one of the most prominent figures in sports. Throughout his 11 year NFL career, he earned six Pro-Bowl selections, three All-Pro honors and was inducted into the Cincinnati Bengals' Ring of Honor in 2023. On the heels of his playing career, Johnson transitioned into entertainment. He served as a lead analyst for Fox Sports during the 2022 World Cup, and is currently in his second season as a co-host for 'Inside the NFL' on the CW. He has also partnered with Shannon Sharpe to create Nightcap, a podcast that has taken over the sports media landscape. Nightcap won a Webby Award for the Best Sports Podcast.

– Famously known for changing his last name to Ochocinco in 2006, was drafted 36th overall in the 2001 NFL draft. Fans worldwide quickly embraced his vibrant personality and playmaking ability, making him one of the most prominent figures in sports. Throughout his 11 year NFL career, he earned six Pro-Bowl selections, three All-Pro honors and was inducted into the Cincinnati Bengals' Ring of Honor in 2023. On the heels of his playing career, Johnson transitioned into entertainment. He served as a lead analyst for Fox Sports during the 2022 World Cup, and is currently in his second season as a co-host for 'Inside the NFL' on the CW. He has also partnered with to create Nightcap, a podcast that has taken over the sports media landscape. Nightcap won a Webby Award for the Best Sports Podcast. Flau'jae Johnson (basketball) – Flau'jae Johnson is breaking boundaries as both a standout athlete and a talented artist. A key player in LSU's 2023 national championship-winning women's basketball team, she's equally commanding in the music world as a rapper with a distribution deal under Jay Z's Roc Nation. Talent and drive are in her DNA; her music career gained momentum with unforgettable appearances on Jermaine Dupri's "The Rap Game" and season 13 of "America's Got Talent," where she became the first rapper to earn the coveted Golden Buzzer. In 2024, Flau'jae was recognized as one of Forbes' 30 Under 30 and named a Top Creator for 2024-2025, solidifying her impact both on and off the court. With over 4 million followers across platforms, her dedicated online community, The Flauk, has amassed over 7 million YouTube views and continues to grow. Flau'jae is a powerhouse of talent and ambition, redefining what it means to excel in multiple arenas with style, passion, and authenticity.

– Flau'jae Johnson is breaking boundaries as both a standout athlete and a talented artist. A key player in 2023 national championship-winning women's basketball team, she's equally commanding in the music world as a rapper with a distribution deal under Jay Z's Roc Nation. Talent and drive are in her DNA; her music career gained momentum with unforgettable appearances on "The Rap Game" and season 13 of "America's Got Talent," where she became the first rapper to earn the coveted Golden Buzzer. In 2024, Flau'jae was recognized as one of Forbes' 30 Under 30 and named a Top Creator for 2024-2025, solidifying her impact both on and off the court. With over 4 million followers across platforms, her dedicated online community, The Flauk, has amassed over 7 million YouTube views and continues to grow. Flau'jae is a powerhouse of talent and ambition, redefining what it means to excel in multiple arenas with style, passion, and authenticity. Kyle Kuzma (basketball) – NBA Champion Kyle Kuzma has established himself not only as one of the most talented basketball players in the world, but also as a strategic entrepreneur, visionary philanthropist, and cultural icon. From his standout performances on the court to his innovative ventures across business, fashion and art, Kuzma exemplifies a bold commitment to authentic self-expression and a passion for shaping new approaches and perspectives. Through the Kyle Kuzma Family Foundation, he helps drive initiatives that empower families and uplift his communities, reflecting his dedication to creating a meaningful and lasting impact beyond the game.

– NBA Champion has established himself not only as one of the most talented basketball players in the world, but also as a strategic entrepreneur, visionary philanthropist, and cultural icon. From his standout performances on the court to his innovative ventures across business, fashion and art, Kuzma exemplifies a bold commitment to authentic self-expression and a passion for shaping new approaches and perspectives. Through the Kyle Kuzma Family Foundation, he helps drive initiatives that empower families and uplift his communities, reflecting his dedication to creating a meaningful and lasting impact beyond the game. Noah Lyles (track and field) – Noah Lyles earned the title of 'fastest man in the world' with his victory in the Men's 100 meters at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris . Lyles is also a six-time world champion and is the American record-holder at 200 meters. Off the track, Lyles is a mental health advocate and was the star of his own docu-series on Peacock TV in 2023, "Untitled: The Noah Lyles Project." He is also the star of the Netflix series Sprint, now in its second season. Noah is currently working with several new projects to take his sport to a wider audience and introduce fashion and his other lifestyle interests.

– Noah Lyles earned the title of 'fastest man in the world' with his victory in the Men's 100 meters at the 2024 Olympic Games in . Lyles is also a six-time world champion and is the American record-holder at 200 meters. Off the track, Lyles is a mental health advocate and was the star of his own docu-series on Peacock TV in 2023, "Untitled: The Noah Lyles Project." He is also the star of the Netflix series Sprint, now in its second season. Noah is currently working with several new projects to take his sport to a wider audience and introduce fashion and his other lifestyle interests. Candace Parker (basketball) – Candace Parker is the most accredited women's basketball player of all time. Parker has been known for her ability to win at all levels. This knack for shattering glass ceilings became prevalent in the early 2000s in her hometown of Naperville , Chicago . Since then, Parker's notoriety has only grown, from bringing legendary Coach Pat Summitt her final two national championships at Tennessee to being the first WNBA player to appear on the cover of NBA 2K as the central athlete of the 25th Anniversary Special Edition. Both on and off the court, Parker has built a legacy that she hopes will inspire others to break through glass ceilings. Parker is the founder of Baby Hair Productions, an athlete advisor of Avenue Capital, and the first-ever President of Adidas Women's Basketball. As a mother and an empowered Black woman, Parker has developed into a bold, insightful, and inspiring thought leader who is passionate about the importance of women's rights, voters' rights, and Black Lives Matter.

– is the most accredited women's basketball player of all time. Parker has been known for her ability to win at all levels. This knack for shattering glass ceilings became prevalent in the early 2000s in her hometown of , . Since then, Parker's notoriety has only grown, from bringing legendary Coach her final two national championships at to being the first WNBA player to appear on the cover of NBA as the central athlete of the 25th Anniversary Special Edition. Both on and off the court, Parker has built a legacy that she hopes will inspire others to break through glass ceilings. Parker is the founder of Baby Hair Productions, an athlete advisor of Avenue Capital, and the first-ever President of Adidas Women's Basketball. As a mother and an empowered Black woman, Parker has developed into a bold, insightful, and inspiring thought leader who is passionate about the importance of women's rights, voters' rights, and Black Lives Matter. Megan Rapinoe (soccer) – 2X World Cup Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist Megan Rapinoe is a fan favorite and soccer legend. A vocal leader in every aspect of her life, Rapinoe helped lead the USWNT to the 2019 Women's World Cup Championship scoring some of the biggest goals of the tournament. Rapinoe is a New York Times' Best-Selling author, Time100's Most Influential People and Presidential Medal of Freedom award recipient. At the end of 2022, Megan and her fiancé and basketball icon, Sue Bird , launched A Touch More, a production company focused on promoting narratives around revolutionaries who move culture forward; and earlier this year Megan and Sue re-launched their podcast A Touch More: The Podcast, which quickly garnered a large following for its honest and wide-ranging conversations. Megan is renowned for her advocacy in LGBTQ+ rights, racial equality and gender equity.

– 2X World Cup Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist is a fan favorite and soccer legend. A vocal leader in every aspect of her life, Rapinoe helped lead the USWNT to the 2019 Women's World Cup Championship scoring some of the biggest goals of the tournament. Rapinoe is a Best-Selling author, Time100's Most Influential People and Presidential Medal of Freedom award recipient. At the end of 2022, Megan and her fiancé and basketball icon, , launched A Touch More, a production company focused on promoting narratives around revolutionaries who move culture forward; and earlier this year Megan and Sue re-launched their podcast A Touch More: The Podcast, which quickly garnered a large following for its honest and wide-ranging conversations. Megan is renowned for her advocacy in LGBTQ+ rights, racial equality and gender equity. Hunter Woodhall (track and field) – Hunter Woodhall is a three-time Paralympian and 2024 Gold Medalist, redefining what it means to be an athlete and entrepreneur. Hunter has won 5x Paralympic Medals and holds the American record for the 100m and 400m (T62). Born with fibular hemimelia, Hunter had both legs amputated below the knees at 11 months old. Defying all odds, he became the first double amputee to earn an NCAA Division 1 scholarship, competing for the University of Arkansas and becoming a four-time All-American.

2025 Program Hosts

Program hosts support the growth and evolution of SPORT BEACH, serving as collaborators and moderators who connect brands and athletes while shaping pivotal conversations in sports and marketing.

Paul Rabil – Paul Rabil , author of The Way of the Champion and widely regarded as one of the greatest lacrosse players of all time, transitioned from his legendary playing career to co-found the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) and Women's Lacrosse League (WLL) alongside his brother Mike. Together, they built a groundbreaking league, secured a broadcast partnership with Disney and ESPN, helped lead lacrosse back into the Olympics, and forged key sponsorships with brands like Ticketmaster, Lexus, Loreal, Cash App, Adidas, BOSE, Progressive, Champion, Gatorade, and Jagermeister, among others. Available on Disney+ and Hulu, Rabil executive produced Fate of a Sport, an ESPN documentary chronicling the creation and rise of the PLL. A proud graduate of Johns Hopkins University , Paul Rabil is an award-winning host of the Suiting Up Podcast and founder of the Paul Rabil Foundation, which empowers children with learning differences through the transformative power of sports.

– , author of The Way of the Champion and widely regarded as one of the greatest lacrosse players of all time, transitioned from his legendary playing career to co-found the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) and Women's Lacrosse League (WLL) alongside his brother Mike. Together, they built a groundbreaking league, secured a broadcast partnership with Disney and ESPN, helped lead lacrosse back into the Olympics, and forged key sponsorships with brands like Ticketmaster, Lexus, Loreal, Cash App, Adidas, BOSE, Progressive, Champion, Gatorade, and Jagermeister, among others. Available on Disney+ and Hulu, Rabil executive produced Fate of a Sport, an ESPN documentary chronicling the creation and rise of the PLL. A proud graduate of , is an award-winning host of the Suiting Up Podcast and founder of the Paul Rabil Foundation, which empowers children with learning differences through the transformative power of sports. Taylor Rooks – Emmy nominated sports broadcaster, journalist, and cultural icon, Taylor Rooks is an acclaimed interviewer whose probing questions give rise to some of today's most pressing discussions beyond the game. Rooks is known most prominently for her work as a Feature Reporter for TNT Sports, sideline reporter for NBA on TNT and the resident Feature Reporter for Amazon's Thursday Night Football. Praised in a profile by the New York Times , " Taylor Rooks gets the interviews that go viral," Rooks shares meaningful insights about succeeding in her industry by focusing on making connections and honoring the humanity of the players, as well as understanding the larger context behind the game. For the success of her work, Rooks has been featured in Sports Illustrated: "100 Influential Black Women in Sports," Esquire has named her "the most in-demand sideline reporter across the NBA and NFL," and she is considered one of the most influential figures in sports media today.

2025 Brand Partners

Ad Results Media (ARM) is the leading agency empowering brands to engage audiences through the power of audio creators. With 20+ years of experience across radio, podcasts, streaming audio and YouTube, including placing the very first podcast ad in 2010, ARM now stands among the world's largest buyers of podcast media. ARM leverages its expertise and trusted, actionable intelligence across platforms to connect brands—such as MolsonCoors, BetterHelp, FanDuel, Wayfair and ZipRecruiter—with consumers. ARM delivers value and impact through unparalleled industry knowledge and relationships to drive results for brands and agencies. To learn more about ARM, visit adresultsmedia.com.

is the leading agency empowering brands to engage audiences through the power of audio creators. With 20+ years of experience across radio, podcasts, streaming audio and YouTube, including placing the very first podcast ad in 2010, ARM now stands among the world's largest buyers of podcast media. ARM leverages its expertise and trusted, actionable intelligence across platforms to connect brands—such as MolsonCoors, BetterHelp, FanDuel, Wayfair and ZipRecruiter—with consumers. ARM delivers value and impact through unparalleled industry knowledge and relationships to drive results for brands and agencies. To learn more about ARM, visit adresultsmedia.com. The Athletic , a returning partner, founded in 2016 and acquired by The New York Times in 2022, is the world's leading direct-to-consumer digital sports media company committed to elevated sports storytelling. The Athletic has the world's largest sports newsroom, with 500 full-time employees covering more than 250 professional sports and collegiate teams in the US and globally. Through a personalized subscriber experience built around the teams and leagues that fans follow, The Athletic delivers content and insight across a range of formats from written to audio, video and social - delivering powerful stories and smart analysis that bring sports fans closer to the heart of the game. From breaking news and live commentary to deeply reported long reads and exclusive interviews, subscribers rely on The Athletic for every sports story that matters.

, a returning partner, founded in 2016 and acquired by The in 2022, is the world's leading direct-to-consumer digital sports media company committed to elevated sports storytelling. The Athletic has the world's largest sports newsroom, with 500 full-time employees covering more than 250 professional sports and collegiate teams in the US and globally. Through a personalized subscriber experience built around the teams and leagues that fans follow, The Athletic delivers content and insight across a range of formats from written to audio, video and social - delivering powerful stories and smart analysis that bring sports fans closer to the heart of the game. From breaking news and live commentary to deeply reported long reads and exclusive interviews, subscribers rely on The Athletic for every sports story that matters. Channel Factory , a returning partner, is a global technology and data platform that optimizes business performance and enhances brand reputation ethical and effective contextual targeting. Utilizing proprietary AI and brand suitability technologies, Channel Factory ensures ads are placed on brand-safe, contextually relevant content across YouTube, CTV platforms, and social media, including Meta and TikTok. Through its conscious media planning, Channel Factory is committed to promoting sustainability, diversity, and positive content, helping brands achieve their goals while fostering a healthier digital ecosystem. Channel Factory has a presence in 31 countries across the Americas, Europe , the Middle East , Africa , Asia , and ANZ, providing advertisers with IAB standard category lists and customized content options in 49+ languages.

, a returning partner, is a global technology and data platform that optimizes business performance and enhances brand reputation ethical and effective contextual targeting. Utilizing proprietary AI and brand suitability technologies, Channel Factory ensures ads are placed on brand-safe, contextually relevant content across YouTube, CTV platforms, and social media, including Meta and TikTok. Through its conscious media planning, Channel Factory is committed to promoting sustainability, diversity, and positive content, helping brands achieve their goals while fostering a healthier digital ecosystem. Channel Factory has a presence in 31 countries across the Americas, , the , , , and ANZ, providing advertisers with IAB standard category lists and customized content options in 49+ languages. The Chicago Bulls , a returning partner, is a global sports and entertainment organization that is part of the National Basketball Association. Founded in 1966, the Bulls have won six NBA championships and become an iconic brand with a worldwide fan base, including more than 45 million followers across multiple social media platforms. The Bulls take pride in championing inclusivity within the workplace and have a longstanding history of giving back to underserved communities across Chicago .

, a returning partner, is a global sports and entertainment organization that is part of the National Basketball Association. Founded in 1966, the Bulls have won six NBA championships and become an iconic brand with a worldwide fan base, including more than 45 million followers across multiple social media platforms. The Bulls take pride in championing inclusivity within the workplace and have a longstanding history of giving back to underserved communities across . Clio Sports , which celebrates creativity in sports advertising and marketing around the world, returns as a partner this year. Clio Sports will host an exclusive Awards Dinner to recognize a select group of athletes with Clio Sports Honorary Awards, a special recognition given to athletes who are shaping sports culture through ingenuity and innovation. Clio Sports Honorary Awards were awarded to Carmelo Anthony at SPORT BEACH 2023 and to Sue Bird , Megan Rapinoe , Mikaela Shiffrin and Shawn White at SPORT BEACH 2024.

, which celebrates creativity in sports advertising and marketing around the world, returns as a partner this year. will host an exclusive Awards Dinner to recognize a select group of athletes with Clio Sports Honorary Awards, a special recognition given to athletes who are shaping sports culture through ingenuity and innovation. Clio Sports Honorary Awards were awarded to at SPORT BEACH 2023 and to , , and at SPORT BEACH 2024. Microsoft Advertising wants to make delivering hyper-personalized advertising powered by generative AI simple. Their end-to-end advertising solutions include AI-powered tools for buying and selling advertising against any objective and format. Across Copilot, Bing, MSN, Outlook.com, Xbox, Edge, and more, they're reimagining advertising for the future with a goal is to create hyper-personalized connections between brands and consumers throughout their decision journey—whether they're watching, browsing, playing, or shopping. With generative AI, Microsoft Advertising empowers publishers and advertisers to increase engagement, simplify their work, and achieve better results.

wants to make delivering hyper-personalized advertising powered by generative AI simple. Their end-to-end advertising solutions include AI-powered tools for buying and selling advertising against any objective and format. Across Copilot, Bing, MSN, Outlook.com, Xbox, Edge, and more, they're reimagining advertising for the future with a goal is to create hyper-personalized connections between brands and consumers throughout their decision journey—whether they're watching, browsing, playing, or shopping. With generative AI, Microsoft Advertising empowers publishers and advertisers to increase engagement, simplify their work, and achieve better results. NBCUniversal returns as the exclusive Platinum Media Partner of SPORT BEACH. As one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies, NBCUniversal creates worldclass content that is distributed across its portfolio of film, television and streaming, and brought to life in its theme parks. A subsidiary of Comcast Corporation, NBCUniversal owns and operates an expansive portfolio of news, entertainment, film, streaming, and television brands, and will be home to the biggest sporting events over the next two years, including the Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games, Super Bowl LX, the return of the NBA and WNBA and the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Telemundo.

returns as the exclusive Platinum Media Partner of SPORT BEACH. As one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies, NBCUniversal creates worldclass content that is distributed across its portfolio of film, television and streaming, and brought to life in its theme parks. A subsidiary of Comcast Corporation, NBCUniversal owns and operates an expansive portfolio of news, entertainment, film, streaming, and television brands, and will be home to the biggest sporting events over the next two years, including the Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games, Super Bowl LX, the return of the NBA and WNBA and the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Telemundo. Scripps Sports , a returning partner, serves professional and college sports leagues, conferences and teams with local market depth and national broadcast reach so they have the ability to reach up to 100% of their fan bases. Scripps Sports currently has partnerships with the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), the National Hockey League's (NHL) 2024 Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, the 2023 Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights, NHL's new Utah Hockey Club, and the NCAA's Big Sky Conference. Scripps Sports is a division of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), a Fortune 1000 American media company.

, a returning partner, serves professional and college sports leagues, conferences and teams with local market depth and national broadcast reach so they have the ability to reach up to 100% of their fan bases. Scripps Sports currently has partnerships with the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), the National Hockey League's (NHL) 2024 Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, the 2023 Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights, NHL's new Utah Hockey Club, and the NCAA's Big Sky Conference. Scripps Sports is a division of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), a Fortune 1000 American media company. VII(N) The Seventh Estate, the global wine estate brand founded by 10X NBA All-Star and entrepreneur, Carmelo Anthony , and his longtime business partner, Asani Swann , returns via an expanded partnership. Carmelo and Asani approached the launch of VII(N) The Seventh Estate with the utmost sincerity and respect for wine both as an art form and as an industry. The wines within VII(N) invoke the heritage of the old world while committing to modern philosophies of winemaking for the next generation of wine lovers. Anthony and Swann are constantly breaking barriers in an effort to achieve equal representation across all sectors of the Black community, and with this venture, they aim to expand the presence of people of color within the wine space. Swann is a seasoned sports business executive, vintner, and producer with over 20 years of experience partnering with global brands in entertainment, sports, and wine.

Learn about Cannes Lions:

LIONS, the Home of Creativity, is the destination for those in the business of creativity. As the definitive benchmark of creative excellence and with unparalleled access to insight on how it works, LIONS provides those on the journey to creative excellence all they need, at whatever stage they are at and wherever they are. The annual five-day Festival, Cannes Lions, is the meeting place for the global creative marketing community and a celebration of the world's most excellent and effective work. For more information about how to get involved at Cannes Lions, please reach out to [email protected].

Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 35+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

