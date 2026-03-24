GEORGETOWN, Texas, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the weather warms and baseball returns, Sport Clips Haircuts is giving fans a new way to celebrate. The brand is introducing limited-edition Playmaker Scents, inspired by "America's pastime" and created in partnership with Rawlings® Sporting Goods, a name synonymous with the sport. The scents transform a routine haircut into a seasonal grooming experience that captures the energy, nostalgia, and excitement of spring baseball.

Sport Clips Haircuts brings the spirit of baseball season to your next haircut with RawlingsⓇ Playmaker Scents.

The Playmaker Scents are available exclusively with the Sport Clips MVP Haircut Experience, which includes a precision haircut, relaxing shampoo, and the brand's signature hot steamed towel treatment. For a limited time at participating locations, that hot towel can carry one of three baseball-inspired scents that bring the game to life and turn a haircut into something memorable.

Big Hitter features crisp notes of freshly cut birch wood inspired by the crack of the bat. It captures the clean, confident feeling that comes with stepping up to the plate.

features crisp notes of freshly cut birch wood inspired by the crack of the bat. It captures the clean, confident feeling that comes with stepping up to the plate. New Leather Glove delivers rich, warm leather notes reminiscent of breaking in a brand-new glove on opening day. It is classic, timeless, and instantly recognizable to anyone who loves the game.

delivers rich, warm leather notes reminiscent of breaking in a brand-new glove on opening day. It is classic, timeless, and instantly recognizable to anyone who loves the game. Outfield is fresh and clean with hints of spring grass, evoking the smell of a freshly groomed field on a game day afternoon.

For many men and boys, a haircut is more than maintenance. It is a reset that helps them look sharp and feel confident heading into work, school, or the weekend. Adding a Playmaker Scent transforms a regular task into a full grooming experience tied to the return of baseball season. The scents also make the experience fun for families heading into the spring sports season. Youth players, dads, and baseball fans can celebrate the return of the game while getting ready for practices, games, or opening day.

Sport Clips is designed for men and boys, delivering service that goes beyond a standard haircut. Clients can watch sports on big screen TVs while receiving a precision cut by professional stylists who specialize in men's and boys' hair. To find a location near you, visit SportClips.com or download the Sport Clips app for a quick check in homerun.

About Sport Clips Haircuts

Sport Clips Haircuts is headquartered in Georgetown, Texas. It was established in 1993 and began franchising in 1995. The sports-themed haircutting franchise, which specializes in haircuts for men and boys, offers online check in for clients, and ranks #52 in the Entrepreneur "Franchise 500" for 2025 and was named a 2025 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review. There are nearly 1,800 Sport Clips stores open in the U.S. and Canada. Sport Clips is the "Official Haircutter" of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), offers veterans preferential pricing on haircuts and franchises, and ranks #13 in the 2025 Top Franchise for Veterans list by Entrepreneur. Sport Clips provides "Haircuts with Heart" through its annual Help A Hero fundraiser that has contributed more than $16 million to the VFW; national partnership with St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants; and other national and local philanthropic outreach. Sport Clips is a proud sponsor of NASCAR's Joe Gibbs Racing team, Minor League Baseball (MiLB), and partners with select NCAA teams. To find a location near you, visit SportClips.com or download the Sport Clips app for locations and easy online check in.

SOURCE Sport Clips