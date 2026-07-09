SPORT CLIPS HAIRCUTS PARTNERS WITH ADIDAS AND BSN SPORTS TO DELIVER STYLIST APPAREL

The new nationwide brand partnership delivers gear to employees at nearly 1,800 stores

DALLAS, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BSN SPORTS, a leading marketer, manufacturer, and distributor of sporting goods apparel and equipment, and a division of Varsity Brands, joined Sport Clips Haircuts and adidas to deliver adidas apparel to Sport Clips team members nationwide this month. The multiyear partnership, first announced in April 2026, includes custom adidas-branded styles including tees, jerseys, and lightweight performance layers, providing Sport Clips stylists with high-quality apparel that reflects both brand pride and all-day comfort. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to team member experience, comfort, and modern workplace style.

"Since BSN SPORTS has proudly partnered with adidas for years to support a wide range of high school, collegiate, club, and athletic programs, our team can adapt this expertise to deliver for corporate and professional customers like Sport Clips" said BSN SPORTS Chief Commercial Officer Avery Jessup. "We're excited to help ensure every stylist shows up game-day ready so they can provide an experience that goes far beyond a standard haircut."

BSN SPORTS will manage the logistics and supply chain for Sport Clips and ensure timely access and delivery through every order throughout the partnership.

"Teaming up with adidas and BSN SPORTS allows us to bring best-in-class performance wear to our stylists, combining function and style so our teams look and feel their best every day," said Edward Logan, CEO and President of Sport Clips. "These pieces will empower stylists with confidence so they can focus on providing a Championship Haircut Experience to every client, every time."

Media Contacts:

BSN SPORTS: Brian Bianco, [email protected]

SPORT CLIPS HAIRCUTS: Dana Berry, [email protected]

About BSN SPORTS

BSN SPORTS is a leading provider of team sports uniforms, apparel, and equipment. A division of Varsity Brands, BSN SPORTS serves more than 150,000 institutional and team sports customers, including collegiate, scholastic, club, and recreational programs across the United States. With a nationwide network of sales professionals and a multi-channel approach that includes e-commerce and direct sales, BSN SPORTS offers a broad selection of products and customized solutions designed to support athletes, coaches, and teams. Learn more at www.BSNSPORTS.com.

About Sport Clips Haircuts

Sport Clips Haircuts is headquartered in Georgetown, Texas. It was established in 1993 and began franchising in 1995. The sports-themed haircutting franchise, which specializes in haircuts for men and boys, offers online check in for clients, consistently ranks in the Entrepreneur "Franchise 500" for 2025 and Top Franchises by Franchise Business Review. There are nearly 1,800 Sport Clips stores open in the U.S. and Canada. Sport Clips is the "Official Haircutter" of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), offers veterans preferential pricing on haircuts and franchises, and ranks #13 in the 2025 Top Franchise for Veterans list by Entrepreneur. Sport Clips provides "Haircuts with Heart" through its annual Help A Hero fundraiser that has contributed more than $16 million to the VFW; national partnership with St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants; and other national and local philanthropic outreach. Sport Clips is a proud sponsor of NASCAR's Joe Gibbs Racing team, Minor League Baseball (MiLB), and partners with local sports teams and organizations. To learn more about Sport Clips, visit sportclips.com.

About adidas

adidas is a global designer and developer of athletic and lifestyle footwear, apparel, and accessories with the mission to be the best sports brand in the world. As an innovation and design leader, adidas engineers the best in high-performance products to make athletes better, faster, and stronger and creates a range of classic and fresh lifestyle and high-fashion lines.

SOURCE BSN SPORTS