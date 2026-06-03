Sport Clips Haircuts Replaces Manual Local Marketing with Over 3,400 SOCi AI Agents Across 1,800 Locations

With more than 7,000 monthly customer reviews, Sport Clips leverages SOCi's agentic workforce to execute local marketing work at scale while freeing teams to focus on in-store experience

SAN DIEGO, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sport Clips Haircuts, the nation's leading franchise dedicated to men's and boys' haircare, has deployed more than 3,400 SOCi Genius Agents to execute local review management and local search optimization work at scale across its nearly 1,800 locations.

With more than 7,000 customer reviews generated each month and the rapidly evolving search landscape, Sport Clips needed a way to consistently engage at the local level without adding operational burden to in-store teams. With owner oversight, SOCi's agentic workforce now performs that work on behalf of each location including responding to reviews, optimizing local search presence, and ensuring every interaction reflects both the brand and the local business.

Each SOCi agent is trained on Sport Clips' brand guidelines, tone of voice, and operational standards, while also adapting to the unique characteristics of each individual location. This allows every local SOCi Genius Agent to engage customers in a way that feels locally authentic - incorporating regional nuances, customer preferences, and location-specific context - while remaining fully on-brand. Store owners are still actively engaged and monitoring client feedback, while SOCi's agent ensures responses are managed efficiently for a quicker response time.

Unlike traditional tools that assist teams or rely on static rules, SOCi's agents autonomously execute the day-to-day work of local marketing. They continuously learn and improve over time enhancing response quality, maintaining accurate business information, and strengthening visibility across search and AI-driven discovery channels, as well as local marketing for the Sport Clips brand.

Driving Efficiency and Operational Focus

For Sport Clips, the impact goes beyond efficiency as it represents a fundamental shift in how local marketing gets done. Instead of requiring Team Leaders to manage digital engagement alongside in-store responsibilities, SOCi's agents take on that work entirely.

As a result, Sport Clips has realized several important benefits:

Eliminated manual review management by autonomously monitoring and responding to thousands of monthly customer interactions

by autonomously monitoring and responding to thousands of monthly customer interactions Freed local teams to focus on in-store experience rather than juggling digital marketing tasks

rather than juggling digital marketing tasks Scaled local execution instantly by activating agents for new locations without adding headcount or complexity

by activating agents for new locations without adding headcount or complexity Improved quality and consistency over time through agents that continuously learn and adapt

"With SOCi Genius Agents our Team Leaders can focus on what's happening inside the four walls and drive real operational improvements. What's made an even bigger difference is how easy it is to scale. When we open or onboard a new location, there's no added complexity, we simply activate the agent, and it's up and running. It's allowed us to grow without adding extra workload or resources," said Christina Clarke, Chief Marketing Officer at Sport Clips.

In today's environment, winning visibility isn't about centralizing marketing - it's about systematizing local execution. SOCi's agentic workforce enables Sport Clips to do exactly that, ensuring every location is consistently active, accurate, and visible across the channels that drive local discovery and increased sales.

About Sport Clips Haircuts

Sport Clips Haircuts is headquartered in Georgetown, Texas. It was established in 1993 and began franchising in 1995. The sports-themed haircutting franchise, which specializes in haircuts for men and boys, offers online check in for clients, consistently ranks in the Entrepreneur "Franchise 500" for 2025 and Top Franchises by Franchise Business Review. There are nearly 1,800 Sport Clips stores open in the U.S. and Canada. Sport Clips is the "Official Haircutter" of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), offers veterans preferential pricing on haircuts and franchises, and ranks #13 in the 2025 Top Franchise for Veterans list by Entrepreneur. Sport Clips provides "Haircuts with Heart" through its annual Help A Hero fundraiser that has contributed more than $16 million to the VFW; national partnership with St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants; and other national and local philanthropic outreach. Sport Clips is a proud sponsor of NASCAR's Joe Gibbs Racing team, Minor League Baseball (MiLB), and partners with local sports teams and organizations. To learn more about Sport Clips, visit sportclips.com.

About SOCi

SOCi is redefining how multi-location enterprises achieve local and AI search visibility with the world's first agentic workforce. Built specifically for distributed brands, SOCi's brand-trained agents are guided by a unified visibility engine that autonomously executes and optimizes local marketing work across AI search, GEO ecosystems, social, and reviews — ensuring every location is visible, discoverable, and growing in today's geo-driven landscape. Trusted by leading brands like Ford, Ace Hardware, and Liberty Tax, and recognized by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies, SOCi transforms marketing from software you manage into work that gets done — intelligently, consistently, and at scale. Learn more at www.soci.ai or contact [email protected]

SOURCE SOCi