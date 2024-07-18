Sports Business Journal's 40 under 40 honoree and Founder of Navigate, AJ Maestas to speak at Integro Bank's July CEO Club Event

PHOENIX, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integro Bank is providing another high-profile speaker for this month's CEO Club. AJ Maestas, Sports Business Journal's 40 under 40 honoree and Founder of Navigate, will be discussing "The Art of Negotiation." A topic important to the small business community as business owners look to win clients, negotiate contracts, and expand their relationships. Mr. Maestas will bring his real-world experiences navigating negotiations with clients such as MLB, NFL, VISA, PepsiCo, & ESPN.

AJ Maestas, Founder of Navigate

"Negotiation in practice differs significantly from business school theory due to human emotion impacting decision-making. Preparation and knowledge of behavioral economics are crucial for understanding motivations. I am excited to help the local business community better negotiate contracts and win new clients," said AJ Maestas, founder of Navigate.

Elaine Szeto, Chief Innovation Officer and Founder, at Integro Bank stated, "This is what the Integro CEO Club is about. Providing real-world knowledge and examples for business owners and giving them the tools to put it into action."

The Integro CEO Club provides small business leaders the opportunity to share their best practices and attend educational mentoring sessions. The program's mission is to create a community with resources for business owners and leaders to achieve breakthrough potential.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, July 24, 2024

Time: 5: 00 PM - 7:30 PM

5: Location: Integro Bank Headquarters, 16215 North 28th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85053

Integro Bank Headquarters, 16215 North 28th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85053 This is a complimentary event for business owners and leaders.

RSVP For the Event:

https://bit.ly/CEOClubJuly

About AJ Maestas:

AJ Maestas is the founder of Navigate, a trusted advisor to leading organizations in sports and entertainment. He has been in the room for negotiations totaling billions of dollars, and has worked on deals with lasting impacts beyond the financials, including franchise relocation, conference realignment, and naming-rights sponsorships.

About Integro Bank:

Integro Bank is an FDIC-insured bank based in Phoenix, Arizona (USA). Our proprietary INTEGRO360SM consultative approach and CEO Club are designed to help small businesses grow and maximize employment. Why? Because employment lifts people and transforms lives. Visit www.Integro.Bank to learn more.

