Sports in Education Charitable Foundation Launches National FIELD THE FUN CHALLENGE

FIELD THE FUN CHALLENGE: Lessons from the Game, Success in the Classroom.

Unifying support for SIECF Student Scholar Initiatives.

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sports in Education Charitable Foundation (SIECF) today announced the launch of the FIELD THE FUN CHALLENGE, a nationwide campaign designed to inspire academic achievement, leadership, and community engagement through the positive influence of sports.

The campaign encourages students, schools, youth organizations, and families to participate in safe, creative, baseball-inspired activities that celebrate teamwork, school pride, and educational success.

The FIELD THE FUN CHALLENGE will begin this summer and run through the back-to-school season and fall baseball playoffs, offering ongoing opportunities for students to engage in teamwork, school pride, and educational achievement.

"The FIELD THE FUN CHALLENGE helps students see that discipline, teamwork, and perseverance learned through sports are the same skills that drive success in school and in life," said Victoria Henley, Executive Director of SIECF. "This campaign demonstrates how athletics can develop character, confidence, and leadership."

Participating schools and youth organizations will have opportunities to engage in weekly themes focused on literacy, leadership, attendance, teamwork, and community involvement. Schools may also be recognized for participation, creativity, and school-wide engagement.

To participate in the FIELD THE FUN CHALLENGE, students, schools, youth organizations, and families should create and complete safe, baseball-inspired activities that showcase teamwork and school pride.

After completing an activity, share photos or messages on social media using: @SportsInEducationCF and #FieldTheFun2026.

In addition to promoting positive youth engagement, the campaign supports the SIECF initiatives and programs, which provide funding for educational scholarships and educational enrichment opportunities for students nationwide, reinforcing how lessons learned on the field can help students develop the skills needed to succeed as employees, community members, and engaged citizens.

SIECF invites corporate and community partners to join and expand the initiative's reach and impact.

Funding and sponsorship enable direct support for college scholarships, youth leadership programs, educational initiatives, equipment, and outreach.

"The FIELD THE FUN CHALLENGE is an opportunity for businesses, educators, and community leaders to invest directly in the future of young people," said Victoria Henley. "Together, we can build a movement celebrating education, leadership, and opportunity."

Organizations and individuals interested in becoming campaign supporters or funding partners are encouraged to visit SIECF.org for sponsorship and participation information.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Victoria Henley

Executive Director

[email protected]

(240) 978-8772

ABOUT SIECF

The Sports In Education Charitable Foundation is dedicated to advancing the connection between K–12 education and youth athletics, helping students develop the skills, confidence, and character needed to thrive in school, in their communities, and throughout life.

SOURCE Sports In Education Charitable Foundation, Inc.