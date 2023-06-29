Sports Medicine Market to be Worth $9.4 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

29 Jun, 2023, 05:00 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sports medicine market size is projected to reach USD 9.4 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising demand for sports medicine, owing to the increasing shift from a sedentary lifestyle to a healthy lifestyle by the younger population, and increasing incidences of injuries among fitness enthusiasts, are some of the major factors driving industry growth.
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:
- Based on the product, the body reconstruction & repair segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 39.0% in 2022. On the other hand, the accessories segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, as the demand for wound care products is increasing.
- Based on application, the knee segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 30.3% in 2022. The ankle & foot segment, on the other hand, is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.
- North America dominated the market for sports medicine, accounting for the largest revenue share of 47.1% in 2022. This is owing to the presence of major companies and the high healthcare expenditure in the region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR during the projection period.
Read 127-page market research report, "Sports Medicine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Body Reconstruction & Repair, Body Support & Recovery), By Application (Knees, Shoulders, Ankle & Foot), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.
Sports Medicine Market Growth & Trends
The market for sports medicine includes products such as braces, supports, and compression garments, as well as diagnostic tools and devices, surgical equipment, and rehabilitation products. The growing popularity of sports and fitness activities is driving the demand for sports medicine products and services. As more people participate in these activities, the risk of injuries increases, creating the need for various advanced products and services to prevent and treat these injuries.
The National Cricket Academy released an Injury Surveillance Report in 2020, which highlighted that 14.75% of male and female players suffered shoulder injuries, making it the most common injury. Knee injuries followed, with over 13% of players affected. The report also revealed that a significant proportion (74%) of career-threatening Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injuries occurred within the first two years of resuming sporting activity. In cricket alone, the report indicated that 262 cricketers, comprising 218 men and 44 women, underwent rehabilitation programs between April 2019 and March 2020.
Furthermore, with the increasing healthcare expenditure worldwide, more resources are being directed toward innovations and advances in sports medicine research, development, and treatment. This is creating opportunities for companies specializing in sports medicine solutions to expand their product offerings and market reach.
Sports Medicine Market Report Scope
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
Market size value in 2023
|
USD 5.5 billion
|
Revenue Forecast in 2030
|
USD 9.4 billion
|
Growth Rate
|
CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2030
|
Base year for estimation
|
2022
|
Historical data
|
2018 - 2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023 - 2030
Sports Medicine Market Segmentation
Grand View Research has segmented the global Sports Medicine market based on solution, service, deployment, enterprise size, end-use, and region
Sports Medicine Market - Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Body Reconstruction & Repair
- Surgical Equipment
- Soft Tissue Repair
- Bone Reconstruction Devices
- Body Support & Recovery
- Braces and Other Support Devices
- Compression Clothing
- Hot & Cold Therapy
- Body Monitoring & Evaluation
- Cardiac
- Respiratory
- Hemodynamic
- Musculoskeletal
- Others
- Accessories
- Bandages
- Tapes
- Disinfectants
- Wraps
- Other
Sports Medicine Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Knees
- Shoulders
- Ankle & Foot
- Back & Spine
- Elbow & Wrist
- Hips
- Others
Sports Medicine Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Denmark
- Sweden
- Norway
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Colombia
- MEA
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Kuwait
List of Key Players in the Sports Medicine Market
- Smith+Nephew
- Stryker
- Zimmer Biomet
- Arthrex GmbH
- Enovis (DJO Global)
- CONMED Corporation
- Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc.
- Breg, Inc.
- Performance Health Holding, Inc.
- Bauerfeind AG
- KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG
- DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)
