Sports Research Magtein® Magnesium L-Threonate Launches at Costco with Limited-Time Discount

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports Research, a leading health and wellness brand, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Magtein® Magnesium L-Threonate in all Costco clubs across the country. Starting January 20th, Costco members can find this exclusive, advanced magnesium formula available for a limited time at a special discounted price of $27.99— $7 off the regular price of $34.99— until February 2, 2025.

Sports Research Magnesium L-Threonate is the first supplement of its kind to be available at Costco. Featuring Magtein®, a patented form of magnesium developed by researchers at MIT, magnesium L-threonate is the salt formed from chelating magnesium and threonic acid, a water-soluble substance derived from the metabolic breakdown of vitamin C. The result is a truly unique magnesium that is unlike other magnesium forms like glycinate, citrate, or oxide.

"We are so excited to introduce Magtein® Magnesium L-Threonate to Costco, connecting our family's commitment to wellness with families across the nation," said Mike Pedersen, COO of Sports Research. "Among the three magnesium options we offer, this one stands out as truly unique—and in my view, the best. We've worked closely with the Magtein® team to make this groundbreaking supplement accessible to Costco members at an affordable price. This nationwide launch is a milestone that highlights our dedication to delivering premium wellness products to support the health and vitality of everyone."

Dedicated to quality, these easy-to-swallow veggie capsules are Non-GMO Project Verified, Vegan Certified, Gluten-Free, and the most convenient way to add this premium magnesium supplement to your daily diet. One serving provides you with 2000 mg of Magtein® Magnesium L-Threonate, delivering 144 mg of elemental magnesium.

"We are thrilled to launch Magtein® Magnesium L-Threonate in Costco clubs nationwide, expanding our product offerings to valued Costco members," said Abid Shivji, VP of Business Development at Sports Research. "This marks our fourth item at Costco, building on the tremendous success of our MCT Oil, Triple Strength Omega-3 Fish Oil and D3+K2 supplements. Partnering with Costco allows us to bring innovative, premium-quality wellness products to a broader audience, and we're excited to continue delivering solutions that support health and vitality."

This product is featured on an end cap display for maximum visibility in clubs, making it easy for members to find and take advantage of the sale.

About Sports Research

Since 1980, Sports Research has been a family-owned company driven by a legacy of health. Starting with the breakthrough of its flagship product, Sweet Sweat, Sports Research has expanded to offer a diverse range of science-backed wellness solutions for all generations. At the heart of Sports Research is a commitment to quality, sourcing only the finest ingredients and materials from around the world. Many of these ingredients are backed by rigorous scientific research, reflecting the brand's dedication to efficacy and innovation. Sports Research empowers individuals to live their best lives with products they can trust. Discover the difference wisdom and quality makes by exploring the full product lineup at sportsresearch.com.

About Magtein®

Magtein® is a patented magnesium L-threonate formula developed by MIT scientists based on more than a decade of research and rigorous scientific testing. It's a key ingredient in Sports Research's new magnesium supplement and a revolutionary magnesium supplement unlike any other magnesium available.

