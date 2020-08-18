Sportsbet.io Launches New Loyalty Programme 'The Clubhouse'

TALLINN, Estonia, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cryptocurrency sportsbook Sportsbet.io has launched its brand new loyalty programme, 'The Clubhouse', marking a revolutionary step for sportsbooks away from rigid deposit-based bonuses.

By naming the programme 'The Clubhouse', Sportsbet.io wishes to emphasise the growing desire for a sense of community in sports betting. Players are now offered a seven-tier milestone system in which they can track their progress and see what it takes to become part of the exclusive VIP club.

Keeping with their crypto-friendly stance, rewards can be paid out in various cryptocurrencies and are both custom-made and uniquely tailored towards the individual player, based on their gameplay and personal preferences. Keeping with its ethos to put the customer at the centre of the universe, Sportsbet.io hopes the latest addition will highlight the importance of meeting the needs of loyal players.

Head of Sportsbook Marketing at Sportsbet.io, Justin Le Brocque explains the thinking behind the exciting new program:

"We know that our players will love this new addition. From what we have seen from customer feedback, there has been a need to switch things up for a while now, so that we can make our rewards more compatible with what our players want. We hope that this move will show people that a fresh attitude towards player rewards can modernise the industry standard."

A similar loyalty rewards program was already initiated by Sportsbet.io's related brand Bitcasino, which was met with positive customer feedback and praise from the rest of the industry. Now Sportsbet.io hopes to show that a similar mentality towards rewards can be applied successfully to the sports betting world.

Founded in 2016 as part of the Coingaming Group, Sportsbet.io is the leading Bitcoin sportsbook. Sportsbet.io has redefined the online betting space by combining cutting-edge technology, with cryptocurrency expertise and a passion for offering its players with the ultimate fun, fast and fair gaming experience.

Principal sponsors of English Championship team, Watford FC, Sportsbet.io provides an expansive range of betting action across all major sports and eSports, offering players more than 350,000 pre-match events per year and comprehensive in-play content.

As the first crypto sportsbook to introduce streaming across all major sports, as well as a cash-out function, Sportsbet.io is recognised as a leader in both online sports betting and within the crypto community.

Sportsbet.io prides itself on its secure and trustworthy betting service, with withdrawal times of around 1.5 minutes among the fastest in the industry.

