Win 10 million dollars with Sportsbet.io at Euro 2024

TALLINN, Estonia, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The incredible 10 million USDT (1 USDT = $1 dollar) jackpot will be shared among those who correctly predict the group and knock-out stages of the competition, where England, France and home nation Germany currently head up the betting to lift the trophy in Berlin.

For a chance to win the 10 million jackpot, you'll need to enter before the first match kicks off on June 14. For more information, please visit: https://sportsbet.io/promotions/2024-06-euros-predictor

Win 10, 000,000! (PRNewsfoto/Sportsbet.io)

There are prizes to be won for anyone who makes at least 16 correct group stage predictions, and they quickly scale as the rounds progress. It costs just 10 dollars to enter, and in an additional bonus for all players, prizes are paid out in the USDT stablecoin cryptocurrency, meaning winnings can be withdrawn almost instantly.

Alex Haig, Director at Sportsbet.io, said: "We wanted to do something special for this year's European Championships, and running the biggest promotion in Sportsbet.io history certainly achieves that! Some people might call us mad for offering 10 million USDT to anyone who correctly predicts the outcome of the entire competition, but we've never been afraid of big winners here. We look forward to paying out another record-breaking prize if someone can pull it off."

It wouldn't be the first time a Sportsbet.io player lands an eight-figure prize. In December, the biggest ever online slot jackpot dropped on the Sportsbet.io casino, with the lucky user walking away with more than 42 million USDT for a 50 USDT spin.

About Sportsbet.io

Founded in 2016 as part of Yolo Group, Sportsbet.io is the leading crypto sportsbook.

Principal sponsors of English football team, Southampton FC and a club partner of Premier League team Newcastle United, Sportsbet.io provides an expansive range of betting action across all major sports and eSports, offering players more than 350,000 pre-match events per year and comprehensive in-play content.

Sportsbet.io prides itself on its secure and trustworthy betting service, with withdrawal times of less than 90 seconds, among the fastest in the industry.

For more information about Sportsbet.io, please visit https://sportsbet.io .

