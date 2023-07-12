Sportsman Boats selects Garmin as exclusive marine audio supplier

All Sportsman boats will come standard with Fusion audio packages from Garmin

OLATHE, Kan., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN), the world's most innovative and recognized marine electronics manufacturer, announced today that Sportsman Boats will install Fusion® Entertainment marine audio packages as the standard-fit for its full line of offshore center consoles and inshore bay boats beginning model year 2024. In addition to Garmin marine electronics, Sportsman will exclusively offer Fusion audio packages that include stereos, speakers, subwoofers and amplifiers on each of the 16 models across its Open, Heritage and Masters series.

"With a full suite of Garmin marine electronics already onboard Sportsman Boats, the addition of Fusion audio entertainment products will bring a new level of sound quality and seamless integration to Sportsman's customers. It's an honor to expand our relationship with Sportsman into the 2024 model year and we look forward to providing our mutual customers the best on-the-water experience for many years to come." –Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales

"We are excited to announce our collaboration with Garmin, which will bring our customers an enhanced experience while they are out on the water. By combining the best electronics package available in the market with Fusion's outstanding audio quality, our boat owners will enjoy unmatched convenience, seamless integration and exceptional sound performance. Garmin aligns with our mission of providing top-of-the-line, state-of-the-art features, ensuring that every moment spent on the water is truly unforgettable." –Russ Tomlinson, Vice President of Sportsman Boats

Equipped with a full suite of Garmin electronics and audio packages that include Fusion RA670 and RA770 stereos, XS and Signature Series 3i speakers, and high-powered Apollo™ amplifiers, Sportsman customers will benefit from the exclusive advantage of Fusion-Link™ entertainment control onboard their boats. The free Fusion-Link app for compatible Apple and Android devices allows users to control sound volume, song choice, source selection and more through the custom Sportsman "SportTuun" profile at the touch of a button in and around their boat. Beyond seamless integration, Fusion audio products are engineered and tested with Fusion True-Marine™ design and durability standards to ensure they can withstand any condition while maintaining a sleek design and stunning sound performance.

To view the full line of Garmin's Fusion audio products, visit garmin.com/fusion.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for anglers, sailors, mariners and boat enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing the most innovative, highest quality, and easiest to use marine electronics the industry has ever known, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For the eighth consecutive year, Garmin was recently named the Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA). Other Garmin marine brands include Navionics®. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual Newsroom, email our press team, connect with @garminmarine on social media, or follow our adventures at garmin.com/blog.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, Fusion and Navionics are registered trademarks and Apollo, Fusion-Link and True-Marine are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

