SportsMed Physical Therapy Acquires Red Bank Physical Therapy

SportsMed's 39th location expands the physical therapy company's multi-disciplinary services to Monmouth County, NJ

RED BANK, N.J., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, SportsMed Physical Therapy announces its 39th location with the acquisition of Red Bank Physical Therapy. A leading provider of outpatient rehabilitation care, SportsMed offers physical therapy, chiropractic, acupuncture, and occupational services across New Jersey and in Connecticut.

In 2023, SportsMed successfully opened 11 new locations, including the launch of 9 de novo sites throughout New Jersey and Connecticut. SportsMed also acquired Mountainside Wellness, a two-site chiropractic practice with locations in Colonia and Mountainside, NJ. Kicking off another year of unparalleled growth, SportsMed begins Q1 2024 with the acquisition of Red Bank Physical Therapy, a respected physical therapy provider in Monmouth County, NJ since 1991.

On the acquisition, SportsMed's CEO Peter N. Ponzini says, "We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Red Bank Physical Therapy, and excited to welcome their team into the SportsMed family. Through our acquisition model, we are able to share with established providers our extensive in-house resources and brand recognition. It is our goal to continue to expand our model of offering the highest quality of care for our patients, including a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, best-in-class providers, and 20 years of industry experience."

SportsMed offers physical therapy, occupational/hand therapy, chiropractic, and acupuncture services

Since partnering with Hildred Capital Management in 2018, SportsMed has grown from 7 to 39 locations

Established in 2004, SportsMed celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2024

SportsMed is a portfolio company of Hildred Capital Management, a NYC-based investor of lower middle market healthcare companies. Holland & Knight served as legal advisor to SportsMed.

About SportsMed Physical Therapy

SportsMed Physical Therapy is a multi-disciplinary physical therapy company with 39 locations across New Jersey and Connecticut. Since 2004, SportsMed has offered comprehensive outpatient rehabilitation and wellness services, including physical therapy, occupational/hand therapy, chiropractic care, and acupuncture services. SportsMed prioritizes offering its patients the highest quality of care possible. For more information, please visit www.SportsMedPhysicalTherapy.com and follow them on LinkedIn .

About Hildred Capital Management

Hildred Capital Management is a healthcare-focused private equity firm that seeks opportunities to create value in middle-market companies. The firm specializes in partnering with management teams to help them scale their platforms, generate earnings growth, promote strategic and operational improvements, generate business development, and drive multiple expansion. For more information, please visit www.hildredcapital.com and follow the firm on LinkedIn .

Contact:

Liz Simmons

SportsMed Physical Therapy

Director of Brand and Business Development

551-998-5544

[email protected]

SOURCE SportsMed Physical Therapy