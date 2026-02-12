SportsMed Physical Therapy Opens Clinic in Emerson, Expanding to 52 Clinics Across NJ and CT

RICHWOOD, N.J., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsMed Physical Therapy, a leading name in outpatient rehabilitation and wellness, is pleased to announce the opening of the Emerson Clinic. This addition brings the company's total number of clinics to 52, further expanding access to patient-centered care throughout New Jersey and Connecticut.

This location reinforces the company's commitment to delivering accessible, high-quality care throughout the region.

The Emerson clinic offers a wide range of services, including physical therapy, occupational and hand therapy, chiropractic care, acupuncture, and HomeCare services. Each treatment plan is developed with a focus on clinical excellence and personalized recovery.

"We are happy to commence 2026 with our first of many new sites planned to further expand SportsMed's goal of providing convenient access to the highest quality of care. Our Emerson, NJ location marks our first site in the Pascack Valley area of Bergen County. Emerson is a wonderful community and we are extremely excited to offer our high level of care for everyone in and around the Pascack Valley region." - Peter N. Ponzini, Chief Executive Officer, SportsMed Physical Therapy.

Since partnering with Hildred Capital Management in 2018, SportsMed has grown from 7 to 52 locations and continues to build on its mission of improving lives through movement and recovery.

SportsMed is a portfolio company of Hildred Capital Management, a NYC-based investor in lower middle market healthcare companies. Holland and Knight served as legal counsel to SportsMed for this acquisition.

About SportsMed Physical Therapy

SportsMed Physical Therapy is a multi-disciplinary physical therapy company with 52 locations across New Jersey and Connecticut. Since 2004, SportsMed has offered comprehensive outpatient rehabilitation and wellness services, including physical therapy, occupational/hand therapy, chiropractic care, acupuncture services and HomeCare services. SportsMed prioritizes offering its patients the highest quality of care possible. For more information, please visit www.SportsMedPhysicalTherapy.com and follow them on LinkedIn.

About Hildred Capital Management

Hildred Capital Management is a healthcare-focused private equity firm that seeks opportunities to create value in middle-market companies. The firm specializes in partnering with management teams to help them scale their platforms, generate earnings growth, promote strategic and operational improvements, generate business development, and drive multiple expansion. For more information, please visit www.hildredcapital.com and follow the firm on LinkedIn.

