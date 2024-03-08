SportsMed Physical Therapy Launches HomeCare division, providing in-home outpatient rehabilitation services throughout New Jersey & Connecticut

SportsMed expands to its comprehensive offerings with the addition of HomeCare,

Bringing physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy services into patients' homes

GLEN ROCK, N.J., March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In February, SportsMed Physical Therapy launched its latest core service offering: SportsMed HomeCare.

SportsMed HomeCare provides in-home outpatient physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy services to homebound patients in the same regions as SportsMed's brick-and-mortar clinics.

A leading provider of outpatient rehabilitation care, SportsMed offers physical therapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic care, acupuncture services, and pelvic floor physical therapy across New Jersey and Connecticut.

Regarding HomeCare's launch, SportsMed's CEO Peter N. Ponzini shares: "For patients discharged from inpatient healthcare facilities such as hospitals or acute care facilities, or who are simply homebound, physical therapy, occupational therapy, or speech therapy can be essential to their continued recovery. However, these individuals often have medical complications that prevent them from seeking therapy services at outpatient clinics. SportsMed HomeCare aims to bridge the gap between inpatient treatment and outpatient rehabilitation services."

SportsMed offers physical therapy, occupational/hand therapy, chiropractic care, acupuncture services, and pelvic floor physical therapy

With the launch of its HomeCare division, SportsMed now provides outpatient home-based physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy services

Since partnering with Hildred Capital Management in 2018, SportsMed has grown from 7 to 42 locations

Established in 2004, SportsMed celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2024

SportsMed is a portfolio company of Hildred Capital Management, a NYC-based investor of lower middle market healthcare companies. Holland & Knight served as legal advisor to SportsMed.

About SportsMed Physical Therapy

SportsMed Physical Therapy is a multi-disciplinary physical therapy company with 42 locations across New Jersey and Connecticut. Since 2004, SportsMed has offered comprehensive outpatient rehabilitation and wellness services, including physical therapy, occupational/hand therapy, chiropractic care, acupuncture services, and pelvic floor physical therapy. SportsMed prioritizes offering its patients the highest quality of care possible. For more information, please visit www.SportsMedPhysicalTherapy.com and follow them on LinkedIn.

About Hildred Capital Management

Hildred Capital Management is a healthcare-focused private equity firm that seeks opportunities to create value in middle-market companies. The firm specializes in partnering with management teams to help them scale their platforms, generate earnings growth, promote strategic and operational improvements, generate business development, and drive multiple expansion. For more information, please visit www.hildredcapital.com and follow the firm on LinkedIn.

Liz Simmons

Director of Brand and Business Development

551-998-5544

[email protected]

SOURCE SportsMed Physical Therapy