SportsMed Physical Therapy Named a Great Place to Work® for the Second Year in a Row

RIDGEWOOD, N.J., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsMed Physical Therapy has once again been officially recognized as a Great Place to Work®, earning the prestigious certification for the second year in a row. The recognition is based entirely on feedback from employees about their experience working at the company, highlighting SportsMed's continued commitment to a positive, supportive, and growth-focused workplace culture.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors that drive market-leading revenue, employee retention, and innovation. The certification reflects SportsMed's dedication to creating an environment where employees feel valued, empowered, and supported both professionally and personally.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized as a Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row," said Dr. Peter N. Ponzini, CEO and Co-Founder of SportsMed Physical Therapy. "This honor reflects the dedication, compassion, and teamwork of every member of our organization. When you build a culture that supports your people, they deliver extraordinary care to patients and that's what truly defines our success."

SportsMed Physical Therapy continues to invest in its people through professional development opportunities, collaborative clinical environments, and a strong focus on work-life balance. The organization believes that when employees thrive, patients receive the highest quality care.

As SportsMed Physical Therapy continues to grow, the organization remains focused on fostering an inclusive workplace where employees can build fulfilling careers while delivering exceptional care to patients.

Since partnering with Hildred Capital Management in 2018, SportsMed has grown from 7 to 52 locations and continues to build on its mission of improving lives through movement and recovery.

SportsMed is a portfolio company of Hildred Capital Management, a NYC-based investor in lower middle market healthcare companies. Holland and Knight served as legal counsel to SportsMed for this acquisition.

About SportsMed Physical Therapy

SportsMed Physical Therapy is a multi-disciplinary physical therapy company with 52 locations across New Jersey and Connecticut. Since 2004, SportsMed has offered comprehensive outpatient rehabilitation and wellness services, including physical therapy, occupational/hand therapy, chiropractic care, acupuncture services and HomeCare services. SportsMed prioritizes offering its patients the highest quality of care possible. For more information, please visit www.SportsMedPhysicalTherapy.com and follow them on LinkedIn.

About Hildred Capital Management

Hildred Capital Management is a healthcare-focused private equity firm that seeks opportunities to create value in middle-market companies. The firm specializes in partnering with management teams to help them scale their platforms, generate earnings growth, promote strategic and operational improvements, generate business development, and drive multiple expansion. For more information, please visit www.hildredcapital.com and follow the firm on LinkedIn.

SOURCE SportsMed Physical Therapy