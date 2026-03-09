SportsMed Physical Therapy Named Physical Therapy Company of the Year

RIDGEWOOD, N.J., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsMed Physical Therapy has been named 2026 Physical Therapy Company of the Year by American Business Review, recognizing the organization for its excellence in patient care, clinical leadership, and continued growth within the physical therapy industry.

The award recognizes organizations that demonstrate exceptional performance, innovation, and impact within their field. SportsMed Physical Therapy was selected for its strong clinical outcomes, highly trained team of therapists, and its commitment to delivering individualized, patient-centered treatment programs that support lasting recovery and improved mobility.

Under the leadership of CEO Dr. Peter N. Ponzini, SportsMed Physical Therapy has grown into a trusted provider of comprehensive rehabilitation services, including orthopedic rehabilitation, sports injury treatment, post-surgical recovery, and performance-based therapy programs. The company has built a reputation for combining evidence-based treatment with personalized care plans tailored to each patient's needs.

"To be recognized as Physical Therapy Company of the Year for the second straight year is both humbling and motivating," said Dr. Ponzini. "As we continue to grow, our focus remains the same - delivering world-class care and making a meaningful impact in the communities we serve."

As SportsMed Physical Therapy continues to expand its services and reach, the organization remains focused on advancing clinical excellence, investing in the continued development of its therapists, and strengthening its role within the communities it serves.

Receiving the 2026 Physical Therapy Company of the Year award marks another milestone in SportsMed Physical Therapy's ongoing commitment to improving mobility, recovery, and overall quality of life for patients.

Since partnering with Hildred Capital Management in 2018, SportsMed has grown from 7 to 52 locations and continues to build on its mission of improving lives through movement and recovery.

SportsMed is a portfolio company of Hildred Capital Management, a NYC-based investor in lower middle market healthcare companies. Holland and Knight served as legal counsel to SportsMed for this acquisition.

About SportsMed Physical Therapy

SportsMed Physical Therapy is a multi-disciplinary physical therapy company with 52 locations across New Jersey and Connecticut. Since 2004, SportsMed has offered comprehensive outpatient rehabilitation and wellness services, including physical therapy, occupational/hand therapy, chiropractic care, acupuncture services and HomeCare services. SportsMed prioritizes offering its patients the highest quality of care possible. For more information, please visit www.SportsMedPhysicalTherapy.com and follow them on LinkedIn.

About Hildred Capital Management

Hildred Capital Management is a healthcare-focused private equity firm that seeks opportunities to create value in middle-market companies. The firm specializes in partnering with management teams to help them scale their platforms, generate earnings growth, promote strategic and operational improvements, generate business development, and drive multiple expansion. For more information, please visit www.hildredcapital.com and follow the firm on LinkedIn.

SOURCE SportsMed Physical Therapy