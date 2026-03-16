SportsMed Physical Therapy Acquires Two Clinics in Connecticut, Expanding to 54 Clinics Across NJ and CT

RIDGEWOOD, N.J , March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsMed Physical Therapy, a leading name in outpatient rehabilitation and wellness, is pleased to announce the acquisition of "The Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Center LLC" with two Connecticut locations in Hamden and West Haven. This addition brings the company's total number of clinics to 54, further expanding access to patient-centered care throughout New Jersey and Connecticut.

These locations reinforce the company's commitment to delivering accessible, high-quality care throughout the region.

Both Connecticut clinics offer a wide range of services, including physical therapy, occupational and hand therapy, chiropractic care, acupuncture, and HomeCare services. Each treatment plan is developed with a focus on clinical excellence and personalized recovery.

"We are excited to welcome The Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Center team into our organization," said Peter N. Ponzini, CEO. "Their strong reputation for clinical excellence and commitment to patient-centered care in Hamden and West Haven aligns perfectly with our mission. This partnership allows us to expand access to high-quality physical therapy services across Connecticut while continuing to invest in the communities and patients we serve."

Since partnering with Hildred Capital Management in 2018, SportsMed has grown from 7 to 54 locations and continues to build on its mission of improving lives through movement and recovery.

SportsMed is a portfolio company of Hildred Capital Management, a NYC-based investor in lower middle market healthcare companies. Holland and Knight served as legal counsel to SportsMed for this acquisition.

About SportsMed Physical Therapy

SportsMed Physical Therapy is a multi-disciplinary physical therapy company with 54 locations across New Jersey and Connecticut. Since 2004, SportsMed has offered comprehensive outpatient rehabilitation and wellness services, including physical therapy, occupational/hand therapy, chiropractic care, acupuncture services and HomeCare services. SportsMed prioritizes offering its patients the highest quality of care possible. For more information, please visit www.SportsMedPhysicalTherapy.com and follow them on LinkedIn.

About Hildred Capital Management

Hildred Capital Management is a healthcare-focused private equity firm that seeks opportunities to create value in middle-market companies. The firm specializes in partnering with management teams to help them scale their platforms, generate earnings growth, promote strategic and operational improvements, generate business development, and drive multiple expansion. For more information, please visit www.hildredcapital.com and follow the firm on LinkedIn.

Correction: An earlier version of this release required an update to the header.

SOURCE SportsMed Physical Therapy