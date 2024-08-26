With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 4,700%, Spot Pet Insurance Ranks No. 62 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed that Spot Pet Insurance ranks No. 62 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Spot Pet Insurance's growth over the past few years has been remarkable," says CEO Trey Ferro. "It highlights the increasing awareness and commitment to proper pet care, which is at the heart of everything we do. With over 150 million pets in the U.S., and less than 5% currently insured, being recognized by the Inc. 5000 team is a testament to our mission of providing more pets with superior healthcare coverage each day."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

Spot Pet Insurance is the fastest growing pet insurance company in North America, working to provide pets with the proper coverage and care they deserve. As pet healthcare costs continue to climb across the United States, Spot Pet Insurance, offers customizable plans that can help pet parents manage the financial burden of unexpected veterinary bills. Whether it's routine care or emergency treatment, having insurance can help make a significant difference in ensuring a pet receives the best possible care with less financial strain.

Spot Pet Insurance is a passionate team of pet-health-obsessed pet parents driven by a shared vision to educate, empower, and engage pet lovers about the benefits of pet insurance. They aim to help pet owners pay for covered veterinary bills, ensuring that their dogs and cats can lead healthier, happier lives.

To learn more about Spot Pet Insurance, please visit spotpet.com . Spot Pet Insurance plans are underwritten by the United States Fire Insurance Company (NAIC #21113, Morristown, NJ) and marketed and produced by Spot Insurance Services, LLC (NPN # 19246385, California License #6000188). Please note that Spot Pet insurance plans do not cover pre-existing conditions. Waiting periods, annual deductibles, co-insurance, benefit limits, and exclusions may apply. For all terms and conditions, please visit spotpetins.com/sample-policy. Preventive Care reimbursements are based on a schedule, while Accident & Illness coverage reimbursements are based on the invoice. Products, schedules, discounts, and rates may vary and are subject to change. More information is available at checkout.

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held from October 16 to 18 in Palm Desert, California, please visit http://conference.inc.com/.

