Spot Pet Insurance Releases 2026 "Pet Parent Perspective" Showing Vet Bills Now Influence Household Budgets, Career Choices, and Relationship Decisions

Survey of 4,150 pet owners finds $500 marks a hard affordability line, while months-long financial strain drives side hustles, budget cuts, and creative workarounds.

MIAMI, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spot Pet Insurance today released its 2026 Pet Parent Perspective, new survey findings that quantify how pet health costs now shape major consumer decisions. The report highlights that most households prioritize care for pets, despite fragile savings, workplace tradeoffs, and relationship conflict.

Spot Pet Insurance surveyed thousands of dog and cat owners across the U.S. to find out how much their day-to-day would change if they faced expensive vet bills unexpectedly, the amounts of money that would cause financial hardship, extreme measures they've taken to pay vet bills, if vet bills have caused pet parents to take a second job, whether their pets have factored into career decisions, if vet finances have affected romantic relationships, caused them to push back major milestones, and more.

Among the results, for more than 1 in 5 pet owners, a routine-to-moderate vet surprise goes from stressful to impossible at $500.

21% say $500 marks the exact point where a vet bill moves from "doable" to "I physically cannot pay this." $2,500 (32%); $5,000 (26%)

Only 18% say they could cover a high vet bill without cutting anything in their budget.

A big share of households report staying under a "financial cloud" that stretches weeks or months after receiving a sizable vet bill.

27% report months of lifestyle changes or debt after a higher-than-expected bill.

36% stay stressed until the next paycheck; 21% would only be stressed for a few days.

When vet bills spike, most pet owners cut leisure spending first, with many hustling to refill the gap.

31% have taken on a side hustle specifically to pay off a past vet bill

42% cut travel and vacations first

22% cut entertainment subscriptions first.

Caring for a pet with health issues has a tangible impact on jobs that require pet parents to return to the office. A meaningful slice of workers says in-office requirements force career tradeoffs to care for their pets.

15% have passed up a significant promotion or new job because five days in-office made it harder to monitor a pet with health issues.

Large unexpected vet bills may function as relationship stress tests, and many pet owners want formal ways to split responsibility.

31% say a partner refusing to pay an expensive treatment ($7,000+) for a pet's life-saving surgery would end the relationship.

47% support legal pet "co-parenting" agreements to split medical costs becoming as common as child support. Dog-vorce court, anyone?

14% admit they downplayed a vet bill to friends or family due to embarrassment.

When pet care feels priced out of reach, some owners admit they turn into DIY pharmacists and medical tourists.

13% report using human prescription or OTC medications for their pets because the veterinary version cost too much

12% report turning to unverified "internet cures" or herbal remedies

16% say they have no mile restriction and would travel anywhere for the same life-saving surgery at half the price.

32% of owners would pay for their pet's medical procedure over their own if they could only afford one.

The most sobering finding: a sizeable share of pet owners report a cost-driven end-of-life decision.

15% report they were forced to choose euthanasia due to the cost of a vet bill.

4% report liquidating a 401(k) or emergency fund to avoid saying goodbye to a pet due to a vet bill.

"Our survey results proved that no matter where someone is in life, they still love their pets like family." said Trey Ferro, Spot Pet Insurance, CEO. "Spot Pet Insurance aims to meet pet parents where they are and help make sure their vet bills don't become an undue burden on their household."

More information about the Pet Parent Report can be found here.

Methodology

Spot Pet Insurance commissioned a survey powered by Pollfish among 4,150 pet owners in February 2026.

About Spot Pet Insurance

Spot Pet Insurance is a passionate team of pet-health-obsessed pet parents driven by a shared vision to educate, empower, and engage pet lovers about the benefits of pet insurance. They aim to help pet owners pay for covered veterinary bills, ensuring that their dogs and cats can lead healthier, happier lives.

Waiting periods, annual deductible, co-insurance, benefit limits and exclusions may apply. For all terms visit https://spotpet.com/sample-policy. Products, schedules, discounts, and rates may vary and are subject to change. 10% multi-pet discount is available on all pets after the first.

Premiums are based on and may increase or decrease due to the age of your pet, the species or breed of your pet, and your home address.

Insurance plans are underwritten by either Independence American Insurance Company (NAIC #26581. A Delaware insurance company located at 11333 N. Scottsdale Rd, Ste. 160, Scottsdale, AZ 85254) or United States Fire Insurance Company (NAIC #21113. Morristown, NJ), and are produced by Spot Pet Insurance Services, LLC. (NPN # 19246385. 990 Biscayne Boulevard Suite 603, Miami, FL 33132. CA License #6000188).

SOURCE Spot Pet Insurance