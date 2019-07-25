Spotlight on Developers and Demos at the Cloud Foundry Europe Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Foundry Foundation , home to interoperable open source projects that empower enterprise developers to build the future with cloud applications, today revealed new keynote speakers and additional activities at the annual Cloud Foundry Europe Summit in The Hague, The Netherlands, September 11-12, 2019.

Joining keynote speakers from Daimler AG, Pivotal and Cloud Foundry Foundation on topics including the code to production pipeline, digital accessibility in open source development, and innovations within the Cloud Foundry roadmap will be representatives from companies that build, use and provide Cloud Foundry to the ecosystem.

"Cloud Foundry Europe Summit is the nexus for our European community to connect first-hand and learn from others in the ecosystem," said Chip Childers, CTO, Cloud Foundry Foundation. "Whether you're just starting out with Cloud Foundry or you're an experienced developer, the Summit is the best place to learn cloud native best practices and build towards what's next in the open source landscape."

New keynote talks include:

A panel of application developers moderated by TechCrunch's Frederic Lardinois , featuring Liberty Mutual technologist Darren Forsythe and UK Government Digital Service DevOps engineer Andy Paine on how the Cloud Foundry Application Runtime (CFAR) has improved their experience as developers. More panelists to be announced soon.

, featuring Liberty Mutual technologist and UK Government Digital Service DevOps engineer on how the Cloud Foundry Application Runtime (CFAR) has improved their experience as developers. More panelists to be announced soon. AirFrance-KLM's Fabien Lebrere, Architect & PM of the Application Modernization, and Julien Revert, Application Modernization Architect & Dev Advocate, will discuss how Cloud Foundry has made their developer teams more efficient -- and happier.

Eric Malm , the Application Runtime PMC lead and a staff software engineer at Pivotal, will demo some of the bleeding edge developer experience enhancements that the CFAR technical community has recently added.

, the Application Runtime PMC lead and a staff software engineer at Pivotal, will demo some of the bleeding edge developer experience enhancements that the CFAR technical community has recently added. SUSE's Vlad Iovanov , a software engineer for the SUSE Cloud Foundry project, will demo how Project Quarks can create a CF Operator for management of the CFAR in a Kubernetes cluster.

Additional keynotes will be added to the schedule in the coming weeks.

End user organizations including Adfinis Sygroup, Cerner, Pôle Emploi, Porsche AG, Rijkswaterstaat, Swisscom and ZipCar will present on myriad topics across tracks. In addition to Cloud Foundry 101, Cloud Foundry for Developers, Cloud Foundry for Operators, Cloud Foundry User Stories and Project Updates, a new Wildcard track has been announced, with talks including:

Brittany Coulson , Director of Cloud Messaging, Dell Technologies, and Certified Cloud Foundry Developer Dustin Bennett, Director Supply Chain Engineering at Wayfair, will discuss how to kickstart Cloud Foundry usage in organizations, from operators to developers.

, Director of Cloud Messaging, Dell Technologies, and Certified Cloud Foundry Developer Dustin Bennett, Director Supply Chain Engineering at Wayfair, will discuss how to kickstart Cloud Foundry usage in organizations, from operators to developers. Sapphire Mason-Brown, Software Engineer at EngineerBetter, will discuss how to help new joiners grasp the complexities of Cloud Foundry and gain confidence.

evoila Senior Software Engineer Christian Brinker and Gstack CEO Benjamin Gandon will present their work on Project 42, their Cloud Foundry North America Summit's Hackathon-winning approach on how to integrate CI/CD into 'cf-push'.

Two breakout track speakers are former recipients of the Cloud Foundry Diversity Scholarship, which provides support to traditionally underrepresented and/or marginalized persons in the technology and/or open source communities. The Diversity Luncheon will take place on Thursday, September 12th, on-site at Summit.

Cloud Foundry recently announced the rollout of its updated Cloud Foundry Certified Developer exam. The new exam content reflects the latest features of the Cloud Foundry platform and is tailored to the developers who use and build on Cloud Foundry every day. In addition to the online eLearning course , a half-day preparation class will be taught at the Summit on Monday, September 9, with the exam taking place on-site the next day. The exam will be generally available online in early September. Register for both the course and the exam to get an €80 discount.

Additional pre-Summit activities include:

Contributor Summit , a full day event preceding the Summit, for new and current contributors to connect face-to-face and share feedback.

, a full day event preceding the Summit, for new and current contributors to connect face-to-face and share feedback. User Day , a half-day event preceding the Summit, created exclusively for Cloud Foundry end users to talk shop and trade best practices.

, a half-day event preceding the Summit, created exclusively for Cloud Foundry end users to talk shop and trade best practices. Unconference , a community-led event for the Cloud Foundry community held the evening prior to Summit.

, a community-led event for the Cloud Foundry community held the evening prior to Summit. A free Hackathon for developers. First place winners will be announced on stage during the Thursday morning keynotes.

Hands-on labs and project office hours will be added to the schedule in the coming weeks.

Sponsored by Pivotal at the Diamond level and VMware at the Platinum level, the 2019 European Summit in The Hague primarily serves as a forum for technology providers and end users to connect and see how others are using Cloud Foundry to make their developers more efficient while supporting continuous innovation and application portability. Attendees will also gain first-hand access to Cloud Foundry roadmaps, training and tutorials.

Find the full schedule here: https://www.cloudfoundry.org/event_subpages/cfeu2019-schedule/ .

Standard registration for the event ends August 2nd, before price increases by €176. Register online here: https://www.cloudfoundry.org/event/summit/ .

If you are interested in sponsoring the event, please download the prospectus .

