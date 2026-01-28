Spotlight on education options during School Choice Week in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Penn., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National School Choice Week began on Sunday in Pennsylvania and across the country, focusing on helping parents find the right K–12 schools for their children.

Across the Keystone State, more than 930 schools and organizations are taking part by hosting events, including a school fair in Pittsburgh.

Learning choices for Pennsylvania kids include public, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and non-traditional schooling. Parents can access a free guide to school choice in Pennsylvania at: schoolchoiceweek.com/pennsylvania.

"Pennsylvania has made big strides in expanding education options in recent years, including expanding tax credit scholarships. Beyond that, the Keystone State also offers a growing number of public charter and magnet schools," Andrew Campanella, CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

National School Choice Week runs until January 31, 2026. Organized by the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation , the week shines a positive spotlight on all K–12 options available for families.

SOURCE National School Choice Week