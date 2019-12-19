Spotlight: This Is Why Little Sunshine's Playhouse COO Is the Latest Director of Pediatric Brain Foundation

"This foundation is an important philanthropic extension of our long-time vision to impact the lives of young children," said Rochette Dahler. "It's very special to me and to all of those in the Little Sunshine's family, which is why I am so pleased to name Abby as a new Director. Abby has been a critical part of Little Sunshine's success over many years and we are eager to apply her talents and replicate her successful track record within the foundation."

In her role as Director, Abby will lead strategic discussions, community outreach and will work to shape the foundation's reach and impact through future strategic hires.

Abby joined Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool in 2012 and serves as Chief Operating Officer. Under her leadership LSP has continued to achieve nationally recognized growth each year. She oversees all school locations, providing support and direction to school leadership teams throughout the country within the LSP network. Abby loves serving others and thrives on creating a warm environment and culture for every person, big and small, within both the Little Sunshine's Playhouse and now also the Pediatric Brain Foundation communities.

About Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool

Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool offers a safe, secure & nurturing environment to children ages six weeks through pre-kindergarten through their Distinctive Services and proprietary, Reggio Emilia-inspired curriculum, Creatively ShineTM. They maintain a reputation of unrivaled distinction in preschool and early childhood education making them a sought-after, premier private preschool program.

About Pediatric Brain Foundation

Pediatric Brain Foundation is a not-for-profit organization created to provide financial support to families with children diagnosed with neurological disorders, brain cancers and traumatic brain injuries. The foundation began as Children's Neurobiological Solutions Foundation in 2002 to fund research and bring together scientists who would focus on finding treatments and cures for the more than 14 million children with brain disorders. In 2017, CNS became the Pediatric Brain Foundation. With a new name, leadership and mission in place, the Pediatric Brain Foundation shifted its focus from fundraising for research to directly supporting children and their families while still empowering and educating families, health care professionals and the public on the importance of treating pediatric neurological disorders. For more information about the Pediatric Brain Foundation visit https://pediatricbrainfoundation.org/.

SOURCE Little Sunshine’s Playhouse and Preschool