Spotlighting opportunity: School choice showcased in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National School Choice Week begins today in Minnesota and across the country, focusing on helping parents find the right K–12 schools for their children.

Across the North Star State, more than 350 schools and organizations are taking part by hosting events, including a rally at the state's capitol.

Learning choices for Minnesota kids include public, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and non-traditional schooling. Parents can access a free guide to school choice in Minnesota at: schoolchoiceweek.com/minnesota

"As options continue to expand in the North Star State, our goal is to make sure that parents have timely, accurate, and jargon-free information so that they understand the choices available to them and feel confident in navigating those choices," said Andrew Campanella, CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

"National School Choice Week in Minnesota is about helping parents better understand the options available and helping more students find the educational opportunity best for them," said Chas Anderson, CEO of Park Street Public.

National School Choice Week runs until January 31, 2026. Organized by the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation , the week shines a positive spotlight on all K–12 options available for families.

