Spotlighting opportunity: School Choice Week in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National School Choice Week began on Sunday in Missouri and across the country, focusing on helping parents find the right K–12 schools for their children.

Across the Show Me State, more than 400 schools and organizations are taking part by hosting events, including a rally at the state's capitol.

Gov. Mike Kehoe is marking the week with a proclamation recognizing Jan. 25–31 as "Missouri School Choice Week" and highlighting the education options available to families across the state.

Learning choices for Missouri kids include public, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and non-traditional schooling. Parents can access a free guide to school choice in Missouri at: schoolchoiceweek.com/missouri

"As options continue to expand in the Show Me State, our goal is to make sure that parents have timely, accurate, and jargon-free information so that they understand the choices available to them and feel confident in navigating those choices," said Andrew Campanella, CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

"During National School Choice Week in Missouri, students, parents, and schools will be celebrating Missouri's increasingly robust K-12 choice environment. Missouri families have more options available than ever before and families are exercising those options," said Peter Frazen, Associate Executive Director of Children's Education Alliance of Missouri.

National School Choice Week runs until January 31, 2026. Organized by the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation , the week shines a positive spotlight on all K–12 options available for families.

