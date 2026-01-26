Spotlighting opportunity: School Choice Week in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National School Choice Week begins today in Wisconsin and across the country, focusing on helping parents find the right K–12 schools for their children.

Across the Badger State, more than 570 schools and organizations are taking part by hosting events, including a rally at the state capitol.

Learning choices for Wisconsin kids include public, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and non-traditional schooling. Parents can access a free guide to school choice in Wisconsin at: schoolchoiceweek.com/wisconsin.

"For families in Wisconsin and across the country, school choice is becoming the new normal," said Andrew Campanella, CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

National School Choice Week runs until January 31, 2026. Organized by the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation , the week shines a positive spotlight on all K–12 options available for families.

SOURCE National School Choice Week