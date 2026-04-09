Spotnana Announces Direct Integration to Premier Inn

Direct API connection unlocks flexible rates, self-service modifications, and travel ancillaries

NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spotnana, a leading provider of modern travel infrastructure, today announced a direct integration with the UK's largest hotel chain Premier Inn. This partnership provides Spotnana's travel management company (TMC) partners full access to Premier Inn's portfolio of over 900 hotels across the UK, Germany, and Ireland, including flexible rates, self-service modifications, and travel ancillaries.

By connecting directly to Premier Inn's latest API, Spotnana's TMC partners can now offer their corporate clients access to negotiated rates and non-flex saver options that deliver significant savings. Travelers benefit from a consumer-grade user experience with self-service exchanges and cancellations, while travel agents can manage global servicing requests seamlessly through Spotnana's agent desktop.

Additional benefits for travelers include:

Flexible payment options - Access to both pre-paid and pay-at-property rates, including Premier Inn's most flexible option, which allows for free cancellations and full refunds until arrival day.

- Access to both pre-paid and pay-at-property rates, including Premier Inn's most flexible option, which allows for free cancellations and full refunds until arrival day. Ancillary purchases - The ability to purchase extras such as breakfast directly within the booking workflow.

- The ability to purchase extras such as breakfast directly within the booking workflow. Enhanced imagery - Detailed property and room imagery providing transparent views of accommodations.

Spotnana's TMC partners can activate Premier Inn content through configurable controls within Spotnana Cloud for TMCs.

"We are unlocking more affordable hotel options for corporate travelers via Spotnana's vast TMC partner network through this direct integration," said Tim Sleep, Director of Sales and Distribution at Premier Inn. "At Premier Inn, we want to ensure a frictionless experience for every guest, from the moment they book to the moment they check out. By partnering with Spotnana, we are putting more power in the hands of corporate travelers, enabling them to browse, book, pay, and modify their own hotel reservations effortlessly."

"Our goal is to make content fragmentation a concern of the past by building deep direct connections to the world's largest travel providers, reinforcing Spotnana's commitment to delivering better experiences for travelers, agents, and travel buyers alike," said Bill Brindle, Executive Vice President of Content and Distribution at Spotnana. "Developing this deep integration with Premier Inn provides comprehensive inventory and flexible rates that offer a fundamentally better experience for the budget-conscious corporate traveler."

About Spotnana

Spotnana is modernizing the infrastructure of the travel industry. It's our vision to power the perfect trip for travelers everywhere. Our open Travel-as-a-Service platform improves corporate and leisure traveler experiences, helps TMCs increase revenue and efficiency, enables travel providers to deliver personalized offers, and empowers any company to sell travel to their customers. To learn more, visit spotnana.com.

About Premier Inn

From booking to bed, Premier Inn is here to help its guests rest easy. Whether it's a choice of rooms, beds guests won't want to leave, super tasty food, flexible rates or our friendly team members who genuinely care, these are just some of the reasons Premier Inn is one of the most-loved hotel chains in the UK and beyond. Premier Inn is part of Whitbread PLC.

Website: premierinn.com

Instagram: @premierinn

TikTok: @premierinn.uk

Facebook: premierInn

Twitter: @premierinn

SOURCE Spotnana