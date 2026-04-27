Spotnana Partners with Air Canada to Deliver End-to-End Traveler Experiences

Flight Pass integration and direct NDC integration power seamless experiences for travelers in Canada and beyond

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spotnana, a leading provider of modern travel infrastructure, announced a strategic partnership with Air Canada, Canada's largest airline. Spotnana is one of the first to build a direct integration that enables travelers to use their existing Air Canada Flight Pass credits to book flights seamlessly without agent assistance. Spotnana has also developed a direct NDC integration with Air Canada that supports all stages of a trip from shopping through to servicing.

"Spotnana delivers the modern, technology-forward infrastructure needed to enable a truly end-to-end corporate travel solution," said Keith Wallis, Managing Director Enterprise and Cargo products at Air Canada. "Our partnership allows us to integrate Air Canada's Flight Pass directly into Spotnana's Travel-as-a-Service platform, giving corporate travelers seamless access to the full breadth of Air Canada products. Together, we are eliminating friction across booking and servicing to deliver a fully connected, optimal travel experience for corporate customers."

Air Canada Flight Pass is a prepaid package of one-way flight credits that allows travelers to book flights flexibly within a chosen geographic zone, offering cost predictability and convenience for frequent flyers. Travelers can use their existing Flight Pass credits to book flights directly within the Spotnana platform, eliminating the need for manual workarounds. Travelers can also select their seats within the booking flow and automatically earn loyalty points on each Air Canada flight.

Key features of the direct NDC integration include continuous pricing, negotiated fares, personalized shopping experience, unused credit management, self-service exchanges and cancellations, and synchronized servicing.

"We are proud to be a trusted innovation partner for Air Canada, delivering seamless end-to-end traveler journeys for today's travelers," said Bill Brindle, EVP of Content and Distribution at Spotnana. "Our deep, direct NDC integration enables us to offer the most comprehensive Air Canada content and self-service capabilities to our customers and partners."

About Spotnana

Spotnana is modernizing the infrastructure of the travel industry. It's our vision to power the perfect trip for travelers everywhere. Our open Travel-as-a-Service platform improves corporate and leisure traveler experiences, helps TMCs increase revenue and efficiency, enables travel providers to deliver personalized offers, and empowers any company to sell travel to their customers. To learn more, visit spotnana.com.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Headquartered in Montréal, Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides airfreight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada's climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada's TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX (AC) in Canada and the OTCQX (ACDVF) in the US.

SOURCE Spotnana