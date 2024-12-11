Sprague Israel Giles Joins World Insurance Associates

ISELIN, N.J., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- World Insurance Associates LLC ("World"), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of Sprague Israel Giles, Inc. ("SIG") of Seattle, WA on August 1, 2024. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Sprague Israel Giles was founded in 1958 by David Sprague and Mike Israel. Ten years later, Leon Giles joined the firm and eventually became a partner, thus forming Sprague Israel Giles. Inc., commonly called "SIG." SIG's current ownership consists of John Policar, President, and Rob Karl, Marnie White, Monica Cripe, and Matt Conroy, Vice Presidents. SIG offerings include commercial property and casualty, employee benefits, and personal insurance products. The Natural Insurance Program provides insurance exclusively for Naturopaths, and they offer Cannabis and CBD business insurance.

"Everyone at SIG strives to give our clients expert advice and consultation on all insurance related needs," says John Policar, President, Sprague Israel Giles. "We believe our service to our clients is second to none. We are pleased to join World, an organization that shares our approach and culture."

"I would like to welcome SIG to the World family," says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of World. "With this acquisition, World enters a new state, Washington, and expands our footprint in the Pacific Northeast. SIG has a great reputation in Seattle and is highly regarded. I know they will continue to be successful as part of World."

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel and Reagan Consulting advised World on the transaction. Parrett Porto provided legal counsel, and BH Burke & Company advised SIG on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms, or legal counsel were disclosed.

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement planning and financial planning services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed more than 200 acquisitions and serves its clients from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #28 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Benefits Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #15 on the Top 100 P&C Agencies by Insurance Journal, ranked #19 on the Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies and ranked #19 on the Top 50 Commercial Lines Agencies by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

