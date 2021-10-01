Spread Holiday Joy with Eminence Organics' Limited-Edition Gifts

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning professional skin care brand Eminence Organic Skin Care is spreading joy this holiday season with two seasonal gifts that are perfect for anyone on your list: the Beyond Organic Discovery Set and the limited-edition Mangosteen Replenishing Hand Cream.

Beyond Organic Discovery Set ($98)

Experience the extraordinary with the Beyond Organic Discovery Set, featuring two of Eminence Organics' award-winning products, the Facial Recovery Oil and Bearberry Eye Cream. This exclusive holiday set is the perfect gift with uniquely formulated products containing Biodynamic® ingredients, grown in rhythm with moon phases and ocean tides. This means that ingredients are even higher in vitamins, nutrients, and active compounds than traditional organic ingredients. The Beyond Organic Collection is hypoallergenic and suitable for even the most sensitive skin.

Each Biodynamic® ingredient in this collection is harvested from Demeter International Certified Biodynamic® farms, meeting the highest international standards for Biodynamic® agriculture.

Limited Edition Mangosteen Replenishing Hand Cream ($34)

Give the gift of mangosteen bliss with this sweet escape to a tropical paradise. This cult favorite product is available this season in vibrant limited-edition packaging sure to add sunshine to the holidays! The silky formula of the Mangosteen Replenishing Hand Cream gently resurfaces to reveal soft, youthful skin and provides long-lasting hydration.

Each luxurious gift option is available now at eminenceorganicskincare.com/us.

About Eminence Organic Skin Care: Eminence Organic Skin Care provides natural, organic, and Biodynamic® skin care to leading spas in over 60 countries. Blending herbal craftsmanship, Hungarian skin rejuvenation techniques and hand-picked ingredients, the company crafts award-winning products both good for the earth and the skin. As a proud Certified B Corporation®, Eminence Organics continues to meet the highest standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency for employees, customers, and the community. Through the Forests for the Future initiative, Eminence Organics plants a tree for every retail product sold and has planted over 18 million trees to date.

SOURCE Eminence Organic Skin Care

Related Links

http://www.eminenceorganics.com

