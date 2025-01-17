Spreading Holiday Cheer: Advance America Awards $12,000 to 24 Winners

Company Gives Back to Local Communities, Provides Financial Support through Sweepstakes

GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advance America wrapped up the 2024 holiday season by spreading joy and financial relief through its 12 Days of Holiday Giveaways.

The sweepstakes, held from December 1–12, 2024, received an overwhelming response. A total of 86,688 entries were received across 814 branches, demonstrating nationwide enthusiasm and engagement.

Each day, two winners were randomly selected to receive a $500 prize, providing much-needed financial support during the holiday season.

"Couldn't have come at a better time. Been stressing with bills and expenses, this will definitely help!" – Winner, December 1

"Thank you so much—now I can pay some bills." – Winner, December 4

"This will help me give my 8 grandchildren a great Christmas and help me with medical bills." – Winner, December 7

"A Christmas miracle answered. Money for bills and Christmas for [my] grandsons!" – Winner, December 12

These heartfelt stories are just a few of the many ways Advance America's giveaway impacted its winners. The $12,000 giveaway brought financial relief to 24 families, helping them cover bills, purchase holiday gifts, and address critical expenses.

A Commitment That Goes Beyond the Holidays

Advance America has a longstanding commitment to supporting the communities it serves. The 12 Days of Holiday Giveaways is just one of many ways the company gives back throughout the year.

Diana Tysl, Sr. Marketing Manager at Advance America, emphasized the company's dedication to making a difference:

"We take pride in giving back to the communities we serve. This holiday season, we were delighted to brighten the holidays for our winners. It's our way of spreading joy and supporting the incredible people who make our communities thrive."

About Advance America

Founded in 1997, Advance America is a leading state-licensed consumer lender in the U.S. It operates over 800 storefronts in communities across 22 states, along with online lending operations, and has approximately 2,500 employees. Advance America seeks to help each customer achieve their version of financial stability in the moment and in the future through a variety of personal credit options. Please visit AdvanceAmerica.net for more information.

