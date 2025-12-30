SpreadJS v19 Released by MESCIUS USA, Inc.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MESCIUS USA Inc., a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, is pleased to announce the SpreadJS v19 release. This release delivers powerful enhancements to the JavaScript spreadsheet and optional add-on components, improving visual styling, framework compatibility, data interaction, and collaboration capabilities. The highlights include a new optional AI Assistant and Collaboration Server add-on component, as well as support for Angular 20. SpreadJS v19 is now available as an upgrade for existing customers and a download for new customers on the MESCIUS website.

SpreadJS v19 introduces a new optional AI Assistant add-on component, featuring a powerful set of AI-driven features designed to transform user interaction with JavaScript spreadsheets. With natural language in the AI Formula Editor, users can instantly generate Excel-style formulas and get clear, step-by-step explanations of complex formulas—all in one streamlined experience. The AI-powered PivotTable tools in SpreadJS enable the instant generation of layouts and the acquisition of intelligent data insights, all through simple, natural language input. Read the release announcement to get started with SpreadJS's AI Assistant add-on.

In the v19 release, the team has also added a new Collaboration Server add-on component, an optional, robust set of collaboration features designed to bring seamless real-time editing to JavaScript spreadsheets. These collaboration features are similar to those found in Excel for the Web or Google Sheets. Whether building applications for teams, enterprises, or embedded SaaS tools, these capabilities eliminate synchronization delays, streamline user interaction, and simplify maintaining consistent data states across users. Visit the website to learn more about the new Collaboration Server add-on component in SpreadJS v19.

The SpreadJS v19 release officially includes support for Angular 20. SpreadJS has supported Angular since version 1 (AngularJS), and the team is committed to providing Angular developers with a powerful Angular spreadsheet for building Excel-like experiences into their apps. Angular 20 introduces several performance and developer experience improvements, including faster builds, streamlined TypeScript support, and overall runtime optimizations. With SpreadJS fully compatible, users can confidently upgrade projects and continue delivering modern, high-performance spreadsheet-driven applications. Learn more about how to get started with Angular 20 in SpreadJS.

"SpreadJS v19 takes JavaScript spreadsheets to the next level — combining real-time collaboration, an intelligent AI assistant, and major performance and usability enhancements," said Product Manager Chris Bannon. "With v19, developers can build faster, smarter, and more collaborative spreadsheet applications."

About MESCIUS USA, Inc.: MESCIUS USA, Inc. is one of the world's largest providers of developer components. The company retains 400 employees and hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide. MESCIUS is committed to providing enterprises around the world with state-of-the-art developer tools and components, software services, and solutions. For more information, visit https://developer.mescius.com.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE MESCIUS USA, Inc.