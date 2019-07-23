Sprecher Brewing Company launches sparkling water in Ardagh Group glass bottles

INDIANAPOLIS, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group, Glass – North America, a division of Ardagh Group, is now manufacturing 12oz flint (clear) glass bottles in the U.S., for Sprecher Brewing Company's new sparkling water product line.

Seltzer/sparkling/mineral water is the fastest growing segment of the water market and one of the fastest growing non-alcoholic beverages in the U.S. According to Mintel, sales of sparkling water are forecasted to grow 74% from 2018 to 2023.

With increased consumer interest in sparkling water, companies are responding by launching new sparkling water brands and products. It was important to Sprecher Brewing Company to utilize glass packaging to create brand differentiation with a premium, sustainable package.

"Ardagh Group's high-quality, attractive flint glass bottle is a key component of the high-end, above premium positioning for Sprecher's line of all natural sparkling waters," said Jeff Hamilton, President of Sprecher Brewing Company. "The glass bottle provides a vessel that locks in the freshness of the beverage, with the neck acting as an aroma reservoir. Upon opening and prior to drinking, consumers experience all the natural aromatics characteristic of each flavor."

Milwaukee's original craft brewery recently launched its all natural line of sparkling waters at Menards, Festival Foods and Stein's Garden & Home. The product line includes eight flavors – Fresh Cut Mango, Ripe Strawberry, Cool Cucumber, Valencia Orange, Lime Royale, Tropical Resort, Strawberry Basil and Red Raspberry – with 0 carbs, 0 calories, 0 sodium and 0 sugar. These sparkling waters also provide a flavorful option for spirits mixers.

"After manufacturing amber (brown) glass bottles for their beers and craft sodas for a number of years, Ardagh Group is honored to manufacture this new glass packaging for Sprecher Brewing Company's premium line of sparkling waters," said John T Shaddox, Chief Commercial Officer for Ardagh Group's North American Glass division. "The glass bottle preserves product integrity, has beautiful shelf appeal and is 100 percent and endlessly recyclable."

Ardagh Group is dedicated to the craft beverage market with capabilities and resources to grow with brands every step of the way. For glass bottles in less than truckload (LTL) or truckload quantities, contact Ardagh Group directly at 636-299-5495 (Central), 856-455-2137 (East), 707-200-9350 (West) or marketing.glass.na@ardaghgroup.com.

Further information

Gina Behrman, Director, Marketing & Communications at Ardagh Group, Glass – North America, gina.l.behrman@ardaghgroup.com, 317.558.5717

Paula Polei, Manager, Marketing & Communications at Ardagh Group, Glass – North America, paula.polei@ardaghgroup.com, 317.558.5732

Anne Sprecher, Communications at Sprecher Brewing Company, asprecher@sprecherbrewery.com, 414.698.8287

Download image.

Notes to the editor

Maker of award-winning craft beers, hard ciders and sodas – notably Sprecher Root Beer – Sprecher Brewing Company is Milwaukee's first brewery since Prohibition. Beginning with the production of its first keg of beer in 1985, family owned Sprecher Brewery remains a leader in Wisconsin's independent craft brewing industry.

Open seven days a week, family friendly Sprecher Brewery is located at 701 W. Glendale Ave, Glendale, WI, 53209. Enjoy a brewery tour and tasting where guests choose from 15 beers, 9 sodas and a variety of other beverages fresh from the taps. Learn more about Sprecher's history, awards, product lines and upcoming events at: www.sprecherbrewery.com.

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable, metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates more than 100 metal and glass production facilities in 22 countries across five continents, employing more than 23,000 people with sales of $9bn.

