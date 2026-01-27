Spreedly Announces Record Growth Across the Open Payments Platform

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spreedly ( www.spreedly.com ), a global leader in open payments, today announced several milestones reflecting continued growth across its enterprise and international customer base.

"2025 marked a clear inflection point as more merchants embraced the need to control and customize their payment stack," said Justin Benson, CEO of Spreedly. "Spreedly benefited from this trend and helped customers unlock greater flexibility, resilience, and scale across their payments operations—resulting in strong momentum and several meaningful milestones across our platform."

"In 2026, we will continue investing in our people and sharpening our product roadmap around the payment problems enterprise teams actually struggle with," said Benson.

Significant Growth Momentum

The company added new marquee enterprise customers, including Adidas, reflecting growing demand from global brands with complex multi-market payment needs.

In the second half of 2025, Spreedly saw new business bookings double over the prior period.

Spreedly successfully closed its acquisition of Dodgeball, a modern fraud orchestration company, in September 2025. The acquisition brought payments optimization and fraud orchestration together under one platform, enabling enterprise customers to manage payments and fraud more holistically while advancing Spreedly's AI and open payments strategy. Spreedly is on track to close its first net new enterprise fraud orchestration customer in Q1 2026.

Reflecting the global nature of Spreedly's business, Europe and LATAM were the fastest-growing regions YoY.

Customer demand for Spreedly's new products, including Vault and Protect, accelerated through 2025, with Vault growing nearly 50% in active cards under management year over year.

Annual Gross Merchant Volume (GMV) processed is expected to exceed $60 billion in 2025, up from $50 billion in 2024, underscoring Spreedly's role as a critical payments infrastructure company.

Enterprise and Platform Growth

"Our ten-year investment in enterprise-ready payment infrastructure allowed us to seamlessly begin processing agentic commerce transactions on behalf of our customers in Q4 2025," said Benson. "We look forward to continuing our momentum into 2026 as the leading open payments platform provider."

Spreedly's fastest-growing segments include mid-market and large enterprises. Growth is particularly robust in North America and Europe, where the adoption of digital wallets and open banking solutions continues to proliferate.

Partnerships Accelerating Growth

A meaningful component of Spreedly's growth in 2025 has been partnership-driven, with about a third of new business coming from partnerships. Last year, the announcement of partnerships with leading global players such as Visa, EBANX, Trustly, and Checkout.com fueled a new wave of growth. These alliances extend Spreedly's reach into high-growth regions such as Latin America and Europe, where open banking and pay-by-bank solutions are rapidly expanding. In 2024, Spreedly partnered with firms such as Forter, NuORDER, Dominion, GroupSync, and dLocal. Spreedly expects partnership-driven growth to remain a meaningful contributor through 2026 as demand for open payments accelerates globally.

About Spreedly

Spreedly ( www.spreedly.com ) is an open payments platform company redefining global commerce. The company is trusted by major brands including BMW, CLEAR, HBO Max, Hopper, Lemonade, Getty, Warner, The New York Times, Priceline, and others. Spreedly processes over $60 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) on behalf of more than 400 customers across over 100 countries.

