Spreedly Grows Transaction Volume by 100% in Q1 2021

DURHAM, N.C., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spreedly, the provider of a secure, agnostic, and flexible platform that welcomes all payments participants, today announced that its Payments Orchestration platform was used for over 172 million revenue transactions in the first quarter of 2021 — growth of over 100 percent compared to Q1 2020.

"While we've always been proud of our role in enabling an open, agnostic payment ecosystem that results in more inclusive and fairer outcomes, this last year has felt different. We know that Spreedly is helping make a difference day-to-day and week-to-week across the globe," said Justin Benson, CEO at Spreedly. "To be growing at 100% at this stage of our evolution further highlights all the hard work our teams do every day and the need to continually invest and scale to support the industry's increasing need for Payments Orchestration."

Spreedly's customers, direct merchants and vertical software platforms designed to help businesses accept digital payments online, have moved quickly to adapt to the new reality of payments post-COVID. Volumes for online ordering skyrocketed throughout 2020 and has continued to grow in early 2021. Industries like order ahead, digital goods, and health and fitness have experienced massive expansion throughout the pandemic as customers demanded online access and top notch experiences. This same growth trend has started to emerge in the last quarter with industries like travel and hospitality and ticketing.

With continued focus on delivering value to merchants and merchant aggregators, Spreedly grew its new customer base by more than 35% in the past year. Benson explained, "Spreedly's continued growth, combined with our independence, helps to strengthen our relationship with the leading PSPs as well as fuel our ability to bring a superior payments orchestration offering to market."

