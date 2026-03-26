Spring Ahead With a Cleaner Home: Maid Brigade Shares Expert Tips, Introduces Easier Way to Get a Cleaning Estimate

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Maid Brigade

Mar 26, 2026, 11:21 ET

ATLANTA, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the arrival of Spring, many homeowners begin planning their seasonal home reset. Maid Brigade is helping families prepare for the new season with expert spring cleaning guidance and a newly updated website that makes it easier than ever to find local services and request a cleaning estimate.

The refreshed Maid Brigade website features the latest in AI-driven optimization to help consumers quickly locate the nearest Maid Brigade office and explore available cleaning services. The improved platform provides a streamlined experience that allows homeowners to search for routine house cleaning, deep cleaning and specialty services while requesting a cleaning estimate in just a few simple steps.

"Spring is a natural time for a fresh start at home, and we want to make the process as simple as possible," said Danessa Itaya, Maid Brigade Brand President. "Our updated website uses advanced technology to help homeowners easily find their nearest Maid Brigade location, explore services and request an estimate so they can enjoy a cleaner home with less stress."

Spring is traditionally known as a season of renewal, but deep cleaning projects can quickly become overwhelming without a plan. Maid Brigade recommends focusing first on high-impact areas such as kitchens, bathrooms and living spaces to create an immediate sense of progress and improve daily comfort.

Another time-saving strategy is to declutter before deep cleaning. Clearing countertops, closets and surfaces allows for more efficient cleaning and prevents unnecessary repetition. Experts also advise working from top to bottom—starting with ceiling fans and shelves before moving to floors—to avoid re-cleaning areas.

Indoor air quality is another important element of spring cleaning. After months of closed windows during colder weather, dust and allergens can accumulate in vents, baseboards and soft furnishings. Thorough dusting and vacuuming, along with wiping high-touch surfaces such as light switches and door handles, can help create a healthier home environment.

"Spring cleaning doesn't have to take over your weekends," Itaya said. "Imagine coming home to a clean, comfortable space without the pressure of doing it all yourself. That's what many families are looking for this time of year."

Homeowners ready to get a start on spring can explore cleaning options, locate their nearest Maid Brigade office and request a free estimate by visiting www.maidbrigade.com.

Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann, 602-739-8810, [email protected]

SOURCE Maid Brigade

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