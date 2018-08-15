Spring Forward: Southwest Airlines Gets Ready For Spring Break With More Nonstop Routes

DALLAS, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE : LUV ) today announced the beginning of its spring 2019 schedule and the addition of new international routes from key U.S. gateway cities. The carrier extended its bookable flight schedule through April 7, 2019, and flights are available to be booked today at Southwest.com.

More International Service

Beginning Saturday, March 9, 2019, the carrier will add new and returning seasonal flights on Saturdays between:

St. Louis and Montego Bay, Jamaica*

St. Louis and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic*

Milwaukee and Cancun

Pittsburgh and Cancun

Raleigh-Durham and Cancun

San Antonio and Cancun

Baltimore/Washington and Cabo San Lucas/Los Cabos

*Subject to government approvals

New Nonstop Routes throughout the United States

Southwest also announced the beginning of new seasonal service on Saturdays effective March 9, 2019, between:

Cleveland and Tampa

Cincinnati and Orlando

On Sunday, March 10, 2019, the carrier will begin weekly service on Sundays between:

Dallas and West Palm Beach, Fla.

Dallas and Harlingen, Tex.

Houston and Lubbock

